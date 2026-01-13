The number of Russian shellings of border guards' positions has doubled compared to a year ago - State Border Guard Service
Kyiv • UNN
Last year, Russian troops carried out about 150,000 shellings of State Border Guard Service positions, which is twice as many as the year before. This year, the enemy is significantly increasing the use of drones.
According to Demchenko, if we compare the figures with 2024, the intensity of shelling by the occupiers has significantly increased.
If we analyze last year, the enemy carried out about 150,000 shellings of the positions of the State Border Guard Service units with various means, and if we compare, for example, with 2024, this is a twofold increase
Demchenko also reported that this year the enemy is significantly increasing the use of drones.
It should be understood that in 2025, the enemy significantly increased shelling with the help of drones - this applies to both the front line and the border with Russia
The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service reported on active sections on the border of Sumy and Kharkiv regions, where the Russians are trying to expand the combat zone. The enemy uses small assault groups, without using equipment, and suffers heavy losses.