The number of Russian shellings of border guards' positions has doubled compared to a year ago - State Border Guard Service

Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 7710 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 14909 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 16073 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 20740 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 30853 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 47804 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 35693 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 33909 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 59628 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Popular news
Russia continues to lose ground in Central Asia - Center for Countering DisinformationJanuary 13, 05:44 AM • 11183 views
Kyiv and part of the region switched to emergency blackouts: Ministry of Energy explainedJanuary 13, 06:39 AM • 4120 views
Russians attacked DTEK TPP on January 13: equipment damagedJanuary 13, 06:52 AM • 5264 views
Parliamentary committee supported the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU on the second attemptJanuary 13, 08:16 AM • 18662 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhoto10:02 AM • 20578 views
Publications
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 14909 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhoto10:02 AM • 20680 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 59628 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 54245 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 59873 views
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal03:09 PM • 298 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 44589 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 39062 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 44217 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 45985 views
The number of Russian shellings of border guards' positions has doubled compared to a year ago - State Border Guard Service

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Last year, Russian troops carried out about 150,000 shellings of State Border Guard Service positions, which is twice as many as the year before. This year, the enemy is significantly increasing the use of drones.

The number of Russian shellings of border guards' positions has doubled compared to a year ago - State Border Guard Service

Last year, Russian troops carried out about 150,000 shellings of the positions of the State Border Guard Service units, which is twice as many as a year earlier. This was reported by Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to Demchenko, if we compare the figures with 2024, the intensity of shelling by the occupiers has significantly increased.

If we analyze last year, the enemy carried out about 150,000 shellings of the positions of the State Border Guard Service units with various means, and if we compare, for example, with 2024, this is a twofold increase

- emphasized the spokesman.

Demchenko also reported that this year the enemy is significantly increasing the use of drones.

It should be understood that in 2025, the enemy significantly increased shelling with the help of drones - this applies to both the front line and the border with Russia

- says Demchenko.

Recall

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service reported on active sections on the border of Sumy and Kharkiv regions, where the Russians are trying to expand the combat zone. The enemy uses small assault groups, without using equipment, and suffers heavy losses.

Alla Kiosak

