Evacuees from occupied Oleshky crossed the Ukrainian border — Zelenskyy showed a video

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on October 31 that a humanitarian operation to rescue people in Oleshky, Kherson region, had taken place — as of that time, Ukrainian citizens from Oleshky had crossed Ukraine’s border in Chernihiv region; they would be provided with the necessary assistance, UNN writes.

A humanitarian operation to rescue people in Oleshky, Kherson region, has taken place. A ceasefire was established in the Kherson sector, and during that time roads to Oleshky were cleared of mines and humanitarian supplies were delivered. We expect humanitarian access to Oleshky to remain. The people who needed evacuation were taken out of the city and the surrounding community. As of this time, Ukrainian citizens from Oleshky have crossed Ukraine’s border in Chernihiv region. All of them will be provided with the necessary assistance. It is important that government agencies and all the regional and local authorities involved operate effectively and help our people adapt — Zelenskyy wrote on social media, showing footage of people evacuated from Oleshky.

The President thanked "the American side and America’s First Lady Melania Trump for their mediation."

"I am proud of Ukraine’s Defense Forces, which defend our state and honorably guaranteed security conditions for the humanitarian operation. I thank Ukraine’s Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets and his team for carrying out the mission. And I thank everyone around the world — all journalists, all political and public leaders, and all concerned people who drew global attention to the situation in Oleshky and the genuine humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine’s territory temporarily occupied by Russia. When the world is paying attention, people are rescued. Further de-escalation steps and real progress toward peace are also needed. Glory to Ukraine!" the President emphasized.

Let us recall

On October 31, four planes carrying residents of Oleshky arrived in Gomel, Belarus. Dmytro Lubinets reported that the evacuees would soon be in Ukraine.