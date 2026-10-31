$45.530.0650.680.09
ukenru
01:00 PM • 1410 views
Evacuees from occupied Oleshky crossed the Ukrainian border — Zelenskyy showed a video
11:30 AM • 11143 views
Fire Point will not produce new cruise missiles because the “Flamingo” is sufficient: Stielerman explained Terekh’s statement on the marathon broadcastVideo
10:55 AM • 12865 views
"We’ll be home soon": Lubinets shows the first footage of evacuees from OleshkyVideo
10:18 AM • 12719 views
Fire Point is already producing weapons that do not require Starlink to strike Russia — Iryna TerekhVideo
08:23 AM • 14937 views
Planes carrying evacuees from Oleshky have arrived in Belarus - Arahamiia
October 31, 06:39 AM • 14326 views
Every second drone launched by Russia was jet-powered: how many destroyed overnight
October 31, 03:25 AM • 66494 views
Usyk to return to cruiserweight in 2027 for undisputed status — manager
October 31, 01:22 AM • 90672 views
Protests near Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal are gaining momentum — Nawrocki’s camp claims an attempted coupVideo
October 30, 11:49 PM • 34124 views
"A strong decision": Zelenskyy called on the United States to speed up the transfer of 500 Patriot missiles to Ukraine
October 30, 11:18 PM • 29502 views
Russia attacked Kharkiv with jet-powered "Shaheds": hits recorded in three districts
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
1m/s
78%
755mm
Popular news
The strike on Kharkiv damaged 10 buildings and injured three peopleOctober 31, 04:30 AM • 16459 views
Tens of thousands of Italians protested against prices and military spendingPhotoVideoOctober 31, 05:18 AM • 10470 views
Spotify is preparing an AI service for remixes and covers - FTOctober 31, 06:10 AM • 18974 views
$1,999 iPhone Duo is in spotlight due to cracks appearing just days after release - has Apple responded07:24 AM • 8152 views
Top 10 plants that protect homes from negativity and misfortune09:59 AM • 10172 views
Publications
We hope to get through the winter without critical situations — the Ministry of Infrastructure explained how the Kyiv region has been preparedPhoto12:00 PM • 4894 views
Top 10 plants that protect homes from negativity and misfortune09:59 AM • 10270 views
All seven finalists for the 2027 Car of the Year turned out to be electric carsPhotoOctober 30, 05:27 PM • 40902 views
From the most powerful fleet to “disarmament for gas” - how Ukraine lost its strategic aviationPhotoVideo
Exclusive
October 30, 02:03 PM • 50221 views
Divorce: what needs to be taken into account before applying to court
Exclusive
October 30, 09:52 AM • 53482 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Melania Trump
David Arakhamia
Karol Nawrocki
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Oleshky
Belarus
Warsaw
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Melania asked Trump not to dance on stage anymore12:36 PM • 1728 views
Scenes of the tragedy in Seoul will be cut from the new Call of Duty following criticism10:28 AM • 4462 views
Kane 9th, Mbappé not even in the top 10: how Ukraine voted for the "2026 Ballon d’Or"09:00 AM • 6698 views
$1,999 iPhone Duo is in spotlight due to cracks appearing just days after release - has Apple responded07:24 AM • 8268 views
Spotify is preparing an AI service for remixes and covers - FTOctober 31, 06:10 AM • 19028 views
Actual
Heating
Film
MIM-104 Patriot
R-360 Neptune
BM-27 Uragan

Evacuees from occupied Oleshky crossed the Ukrainian border — Zelenskyy showed a video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1426 views

During a humanitarian operation, people from Oleshky were evacuated via Belarus. They will be provided with the necessary assistance in Chernihiv Oblast.

Evacuees from occupied Oleshky crossed the Ukrainian border — Zelenskyy showed a video

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on October 31 that a humanitarian operation to rescue people in Oleshky, Kherson region, had taken place — as of that time, Ukrainian citizens from Oleshky had crossed Ukraine’s border in Chernihiv region; they would be provided with the necessary assistance, UNN writes.

A humanitarian operation to rescue people in Oleshky, Kherson region, has taken place. A ceasefire was established in the Kherson sector, and during that time roads to Oleshky were cleared of mines and humanitarian supplies were delivered. We expect humanitarian access to Oleshky to remain. The people who needed evacuation were taken out of the city and the surrounding community. As of this time, Ukrainian citizens from Oleshky have crossed Ukraine’s border in Chernihiv region. All of them will be provided with the necessary assistance. It is important that government agencies and all the regional and local authorities involved operate effectively and help our people adapt

— Zelenskyy wrote on social media, showing footage of people evacuated from Oleshky.

The President thanked "the American side and America’s First Lady Melania Trump for their mediation."

"I am proud of Ukraine’s Defense Forces, which defend our state and honorably guaranteed security conditions for the humanitarian operation. I thank Ukraine’s Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets and his team for carrying out the mission. And I thank everyone around the world — all journalists, all political and public leaders, and all concerned people who drew global attention to the situation in Oleshky and the genuine humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine’s territory temporarily occupied by Russia. When the world is paying attention, people are rescued. Further de-escalation steps and real progress toward peace are also needed. Glory to Ukraine!" the President emphasized.

Let us recall 

On October 31, four planes carrying residents of Oleshky arrived in Gomel, Belarus. Dmytro Lubinets reported that the evacuees would soon be in Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Evacuation
Melania Trump
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Chernihiv Oblast
Oleshky
Kherson Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine