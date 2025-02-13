Europe demands participation in negotiations and is ready to strengthen support for Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 29138 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 70294 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 94099 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 111362 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 89160 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121232 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101885 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113167 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116803 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156030 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100768 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 74601 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 45229 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101461 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 70795 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 111358 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121230 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156029 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146466 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178696 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 70787 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101461 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135173 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137071 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165203 views
Actual
Europe demands participation in negotiations and is ready to strengthen support for Ukraine

Europe demands participation in negotiations and is ready to strengthen support for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 83415 views

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and seven European countries declared their readiness to increase support for Ukraine. Europe insists on participating in future peace talks and providing Ukraine with strong security guarantees.

The foreign ministers of Ukraine, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Poland, Germany and the EU issued a statement on their readiness to strengthen assistance to Ukraine. They also demanded European participation in future negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

It is noted that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga has enlisted the support of European allies at the security talks in Paris.

A joint statement by European foreign ministers says they are committed to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity “in the face of Russia's war of aggression.

We share the goal of continuing to support Ukraine until a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace is achieved. A peace that guarantees the interests of Ukraine and its European allies,

The foreign ministers are also looking forward to discussing the way forward “together with our American allies.

Our common goal should be to ensure a position of strength for Ukraine. Ukraine and Europe should be involved in any negotiations,

European ministers emphasize that Ukraine must be provided with “strong” security guarantees.

A just and sustainable peace in Ukraine is a prerequisite for strong Euro-Atlantic security. We recall that the security of the European continent is our shared responsibility. That is why we are working together to strengthen our collective defense capabilities,

Zelenskyy: Willingness to negotiate with murderer Putin is a sufficient compromise12.02.25, 17:25 • 36532 views

Ukraine and Europe discuss cooperation with the Trump administration

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said that during the security talks in Paris, Sibiga and her colleagues exchanged views on European allies' cooperation with the new US administration and strengthening Euro-Atlantic security.

Sibiga emphasized the need to adhere to the principles of “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine” and “nothing about Europe without Europe.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister emphasized that Kyiv is ready to play an important role in strengthening Euro-Atlantic security “thanks to its strong army, technology, defense industry and unique experience.

Ukraine has had too many bad deals in the past. Budapest in 1994. Bucharest in 2008. Minsk in 2015. The conclusion is simple: no security arrangement at the expense of Ukraine or its security will bring lasting security to the Euro-Atlantic community. With this negative experience behind us, we seek instead a good deal that will bring sustainable security and a truly just peace. This can only be achieved from a position of strength,

- Sibiga summarized.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte saidthat contacts between the United States and Russia are not a cause for concern, as the United States is a key part of the Alliance. According to him, NATO is 50% US in terms of economic power.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
parisParis
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
italyItaly
spainSpain
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising