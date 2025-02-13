Europe demands participation in negotiations and is ready to strengthen support for Ukraine

The foreign ministers of Ukraine, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Poland, Germany and the EU issued a statement on their readiness to strengthen assistance to Ukraine. They also demanded European participation in future negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

It is noted that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga has enlisted the support of European allies at the security talks in Paris.

A joint statement by European foreign ministers says they are committed to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity “in the face of Russia's war of aggression.

We share the goal of continuing to support Ukraine until a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace is achieved. A peace that guarantees the interests of Ukraine and its European allies, - the publication says.

The foreign ministers are also looking forward to discussing the way forward “together with our American allies.

Our common goal should be to ensure a position of strength for Ukraine. Ukraine and Europe should be involved in any negotiations, - the statement says.

European ministers emphasize that Ukraine must be provided with “strong” security guarantees.

A just and sustainable peace in Ukraine is a prerequisite for strong Euro-Atlantic security. We recall that the security of the European continent is our shared responsibility. That is why we are working together to strengthen our collective defense capabilities, - the statement added.

Zelenskyy: Willingness to negotiate with murderer Putin is a sufficient compromise

Ukraine and Europe discuss cooperation with the Trump administration

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said that during the security talks in Paris, Sibiga and her colleagues exchanged views on European allies' cooperation with the new US administration and strengthening Euro-Atlantic security.

Sibiga emphasized the need to adhere to the principles of “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine” and “nothing about Europe without Europe.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister emphasized that Kyiv is ready to play an important role in strengthening Euro-Atlantic security “thanks to its strong army, technology, defense industry and unique experience.

Ukraine has had too many bad deals in the past. Budapest in 1994. Bucharest in 2008. Minsk in 2015. The conclusion is simple: no security arrangement at the expense of Ukraine or its security will bring lasting security to the Euro-Atlantic community. With this negative experience behind us, we seek instead a good deal that will bring sustainable security and a truly just peace. This can only be achieved from a position of strength, - Sibiga summarized.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte saidthat contacts between the United States and Russia are not a cause for concern, as the United States is a key part of the Alliance. According to him, NATO is 50% US in terms of economic power.