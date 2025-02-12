Zelenskyy: Willingness to negotiate with murderer Putin is a sufficient compromise

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 47054 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 94230 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102712 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118091 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100617 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125798 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102719 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113237 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116856 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159610 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103788 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 98048 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 69463 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107220 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101456 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 118091 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125798 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159610 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149885 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 182061 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101456 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107220 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136989 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138793 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166714 views
Zelenskyy: Willingness to negotiate with murderer Putin is a sufficient compromise

Zelenskyy: Willingness to negotiate with murderer Putin is a sufficient compromise

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36534 views

The President of Ukraine said that the very fact of negotiations with Putin is a great compromise on the part of Ukraine, the United States and Europe. A just peace requires security guarantees and accountability for crimes.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the very fact of negotiations with Putin is already a great compromise on the part of Ukraine, the United States and Europe. This is how Zelensky answered the question about possible concessions to end the war in an interview with The Economist, UNN reports.

The very fact that we are sitting down at the negotiating table with a murderer, with Putin and his regime, I believe that Ukraine, and not only Ukraine, but America and the whole of Europe, are already making a huge compromise by agreeing to negotiate. We are ready to negotiate, and I said that this is a big compromise. But we are ready for it because we want peace. But today, America is not giving us all the resources it could give us to push them out of our territory. America is not giving us that. Europe is giving what it can, but it is not enough to destroy the enemy. This is what is happening. And we are all together in this paradigm 

- Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that a just peace requires security guarantees, responsibility of the Russian leadership for crimes and sufficient military support.

Because there must be justice, there must be punishment, someone must be held accountable-Putin and his entourage-for all the killings. But everyone says: "Let's sit down and talk." Let's talk to these people before all the verdicts, if they are even human beings. In my opinion, no. Isn't this a compromise? It's a compromise 

- Zelensky added.

Zelenskyy statedthat he was ready to negotiate with Putin, provided that the United States and Europe continue to support Ukraine and provide security guarantees. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

