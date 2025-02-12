Zelenskyy: Willingness to negotiate with murderer Putin is a sufficient compromise

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the very fact of negotiations with Putin is already a great compromise on the part of Ukraine, the United States and Europe. This is how Zelensky answered the question about possible concessions to end the war in an interview with The Economist, UNN reports.

The very fact that we are sitting down at the negotiating table with a murderer, with Putin and his regime, I believe that Ukraine, and not only Ukraine, but America and the whole of Europe, are already making a huge compromise by agreeing to negotiate. We are ready to negotiate, and I said that this is a big compromise. But we are ready for it because we want peace. But today, America is not giving us all the resources it could give us to push them out of our territory. America is not giving us that. Europe is giving what it can, but it is not enough to destroy the enemy. This is what is happening. And we are all together in this paradigm - Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that a just peace requires security guarantees, responsibility of the Russian leadership for crimes and sufficient military support.

Because there must be justice, there must be punishment, someone must be held accountable-Putin and his entourage-for all the killings. But everyone says: "Let's sit down and talk." Let's talk to these people before all the verdicts, if they are even human beings. In my opinion, no. Isn't this a compromise? It's a compromise - Zelensky added.

