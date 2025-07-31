EU leaders welcomed Zelenskyy's signing of the law on NABU and SAPO

President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the signing by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of a new law concerning NABU and SAPO, writes UNN.

President Zelenskyy's signing of the law on restoring the independence of NABU and SAPO is a positive step. Reforms in Ukraine in the area of the rule of law and the fight against corruption must continue. They remain important for Ukraine's progress on its European path. The EU will continue to support these efforts. - Costa and von der Leyen wrote the same message on X.

Earlier, EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos reacted to the Verkhovna Rada's adoption of the draft law on NABU and SAPO, noting the restoration of key safeguards.

Recall

On July 31, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in principle and as a whole presidential bill No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAPO. Also, 326 MPs voted "for" the bill to be signed immediately.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk immediately signed presidential bill No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAPO during the plenary session.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on the same day that he had signed the bill on NABU and SAPO, which he had submitted and which had been passed by parliament.

This happened after the Verkhovna Rada on July 22 voted in the second reading for bill No. 12414, which, among other things, amended the powers of NABU and SAPO. The document was supported by 263 MPs. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed this law regulating the activities of NABU and SAPO on the same day.

Later, Zelenskyy announced that he planned to submit a new bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would strengthen the law enforcement system, ensuring "no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and - very importantly - all norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place." This document was intended to be a response to public demands and would take into account the proposals of law enforcement leaders.

On July 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada to strengthen the powers of NABU and SAPO.