EU leaders vow to respond if Trump imposes tariffs

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 29095 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 68481 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103018 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106369 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124480 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102493 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130231 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103578 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113323 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116923 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106949 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103529 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 94484 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112987 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107446 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 29095 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124480 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130231 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163064 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153122 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 2125 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 9293 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107446 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112987 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138726 views
Actual
EU leaders vow to respond if Trump imposes tariffs

EU leaders vow to respond if Trump imposes tariffs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23704 views

At a meeting in Brussels, EU leaders discussed a possible response to Trump's new tariffs on European goods. European leaders declared unity in opposing US trade restrictions.

EU leaders have pledged unity against US President Donald Trump's tariffs as they gathered in Brussels to discuss defense and security issues, UNN reports citing Euronews.

Details

"The EU reacted with unity and conviction after U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that there will 'definitely' be an import duty on the European Union," the publication says.

Speaking before an informal meeting to discuss security issues, European leaders, as the publication notes, "seemed to agree that the EU would fight the US tariffs if they were imposed.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz said the bloc "can react to tariff policies with tariff policies".

"We must and will do this, but the perspective and goal should be that we act in a way that makes everything about cooperation," said the leader of Europe's largest economy.

"We must do everything to avoid this absolutely unnecessary and stupid customs war," said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, adding that "we cannot lose our common sense, we cannot lose our awareness of our interests. At the same time, we cannot lose our European self-respect and self-confidence. It is not easy, but we will see".

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that she "does not support warring allies," but Denmark will cooperate and respond to the US tariffs.

Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin said that "one thing is clear: the EU must act as one," warning that the EU-US trade relationship is the largest in the world and that "inflation will hurt citizens.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas said that there will be "no winners" in the trade war with the US. She emphasized that the duties would affect jobs and prices, adding that China would be "the one who will laugh on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda emphasized the need to "move to a positive economic agenda" with the United States, suggesting that the EU purchase more liquefied natural gas (LNG) and purchase additional military equipment from its longtime ally.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is also set to attend the meeting as he seeks to "reset" relations with the EU. 

Addendum

For his part, Trump on Sunday called the EU's €300 billion deficit with the United States an "atrocity" and hinted at possible import duties on the UK, the newspaper writes. However, he admitted a change of heart when it came to the UK, adding that everything "can be worked out" with Starmer.

They don't accept our cars, they don't accept our agricultural products: Trump on imposing tariffs on EU goods03.02.25, 06:51 • 104408 views

Trump's threat to impose import duties on the UK and the EU came just a day after Canada and Mexico ordered retaliatory tariffs on US goods in response to the massive US duties imposed on Saturday.

Trump declared a national economic emergency in the US so that he could impose tariffs of 10% on all imports from China and 25% on imports from Mexico and Canada.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
mette-frederiksenMette Frederiksen
mexicoMexico
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
denmarkDenmark
canadaCanada
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising