EU leaders vow to respond if Trump imposes tariffs

EU leaders have pledged unity against US President Donald Trump's tariffs as they gathered in Brussels to discuss defense and security issues, UNN reports citing Euronews.

Details

"The EU reacted with unity and conviction after U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that there will 'definitely' be an import duty on the European Union," the publication says.

Speaking before an informal meeting to discuss security issues, European leaders, as the publication notes, "seemed to agree that the EU would fight the US tariffs if they were imposed.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz said the bloc "can react to tariff policies with tariff policies".

"We must and will do this, but the perspective and goal should be that we act in a way that makes everything about cooperation," said the leader of Europe's largest economy.

"We must do everything to avoid this absolutely unnecessary and stupid customs war," said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, adding that "we cannot lose our common sense, we cannot lose our awareness of our interests. At the same time, we cannot lose our European self-respect and self-confidence. It is not easy, but we will see".

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that she "does not support warring allies," but Denmark will cooperate and respond to the US tariffs.

Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin said that "one thing is clear: the EU must act as one," warning that the EU-US trade relationship is the largest in the world and that "inflation will hurt citizens.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas said that there will be "no winners" in the trade war with the US. She emphasized that the duties would affect jobs and prices, adding that China would be "the one who will laugh on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda emphasized the need to "move to a positive economic agenda" with the United States, suggesting that the EU purchase more liquefied natural gas (LNG) and purchase additional military equipment from its longtime ally.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is also set to attend the meeting as he seeks to "reset" relations with the EU.

Addendum

For his part, Trump on Sunday called the EU's €300 billion deficit with the United States an "atrocity" and hinted at possible import duties on the UK, the newspaper writes. However, he admitted a change of heart when it came to the UK, adding that everything "can be worked out" with Starmer.

They don't accept our cars, they don't accept our agricultural products: Trump on imposing tariffs on EU goods

Trump's threat to impose import duties on the UK and the EU came just a day after Canada and Mexico ordered retaliatory tariffs on US goods in response to the massive US duties imposed on Saturday.

Trump declared a national economic emergency in the US so that he could impose tariffs of 10% on all imports from China and 25% on imports from Mexico and Canada.