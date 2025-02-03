They don't accept our cars, they don't accept our agricultural products: Trump on imposing tariffs on EU goods

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 40502 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 74526 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103953 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107189 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125614 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102726 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131067 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103627 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113349 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116944 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

They don't accept our cars, they don't accept our agricultural products: Trump on imposing tariffs on EU goods

They don't accept our cars, they don't accept our agricultural products: Trump on imposing tariffs on EU goods

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104410 views

US President Donald Trump has announced that he will soon impose tariffs on European goods due to the trade imbalance. The EU is accused of unfair trade policy and refusal to accept American products.

President Donald Trump has said that duties on EU goods imported to the United States will be imposed “very soon.” This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

They really used (the US - ed.). They don't accept our cars, they don't accept our agricultural products. They accept almost nothing, and we accept everything from them - from millions of cars to huge amounts of food and agricultural products.”

- Trump said.

When asked by the publication's journalists whether there is a specific timetable for announcing tariffs on the EU, Trump replied: “I wouldn't say there's a specific timetable, but it's going to happen very soon.

The United States has suffered economic losses from almost every country in the world. We have a deficit with almost every country-not all of them, but most of them-and we're going to change that. It was not fair

- the US President added.

President Donald Trump has said that duties on EU goods imported to the United States will be imposed “very soon.” This is reported by the BBC, UNN reports.

They really used (the US - ed.). They don't take our cars, they don't take our agricultural products. They take almost nothing, and we take everything from them, from millions of cars to huge amounts of food and agricultural products,” Trump said.

When asked by the publication's journalists whether there is a specific timetable for announcing tariffs on the EU, Trump replied: “I wouldn't say there's a specific timetable, but it's going to happen very soon.

“The United States has suffered economic losses from almost every country in the world. We have a deficit with almost every country - not all of them, but most of them, and we're going to change that. It was unfair,” the US President added.

Recall

US President Donald Trump saidthat the United States will impose tariffs on goods from the EU. In response, the European Union said it would take “tough measures” if this happens.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
united-statesUnited States

