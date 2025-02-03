They don't accept our cars, they don't accept our agricultural products: Trump on imposing tariffs on EU goods

President Donald Trump has said that duties on EU goods imported to the United States will be imposed “very soon.” This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

They really used (the US - ed.). They don't accept our cars, they don't accept our agricultural products. They accept almost nothing, and we accept everything from them - from millions of cars to huge amounts of food and agricultural products.” - Trump said.

When asked by the publication's journalists whether there is a specific timetable for announcing tariffs on the EU, Trump replied: “I wouldn't say there's a specific timetable, but it's going to happen very soon.

The United States has suffered economic losses from almost every country in the world. We have a deficit with almost every country-not all of them, but most of them-and we're going to change that. It was not fair - the US President added.

US President Donald Trump saidthat the United States will impose tariffs on goods from the EU. In response, the European Union said it would take “tough measures” if this happens.