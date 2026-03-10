EU excludes Georgian port from 20th package of sanctions against Russia - Media

$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
Exclusive
11:27 AM • 3272 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 12091 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 24723 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 43431 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 79288 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 50736 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM • 56762 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 55160 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 33620 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 77689 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
1.5m/s
60%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
CPD: Russian Orthodox Church canonizes fallen occupiers to justify war against UkraineMarch 10, 03:02 AM • 6892 views
Currency exchange rates on March 10: dollar and euro simultaneously rise in valueMarch 10, 06:00 AM • 11882 views
US told G7 that easing sanctions on Russia would be limited06:25 AM • 26993 views
Five regions of Ukraine are experiencing power outages due to shelling - Ministry of EnergyVideo08:42 AM • 17949 views
New units formed within the National Guard structure, order signed - Klymenko09:07 AM • 11936 views
Publications
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 12092 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 24724 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhotoMarch 9, 01:29 PM • 66032 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 69391 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 77690 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Andriy Sybiha
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders11:32 AM • 2068 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 22260 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girlMarch 9, 04:37 PM • 29822 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filmingMarch 9, 03:28 PM • 29645 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - ReutersMarch 9, 03:15 PM • 30599 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Film

EU excludes Georgian port from 20th package of sanctions against Russia - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1522 views

The European Union revised its decision after Georgia's commitments not to service sanctioned vessels. Kulevi Port avoided restrictions thanks to guarantees.

EU excludes Georgian port from 20th package of sanctions against Russia - Media

The European Union has excluded the Kulevi oil terminal, which operates in Georgia, from the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, as EU sanctions envoy David O'Sullivan informed Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili in a letter, according to Georgian 1TV, writes UNN.

Details

David O'Sullivan thanked the minister for "the letter of February 18, 2026, and the informal document sent to EU member states regarding the 20th package of EU sanctions, which will be adopted shortly."

"To date, the EU has listed 605 vessels, including tankers, engaged in high-risk and deceptive shipping. We will continue to target vessels that undermine the impact of our sanctions, including adding about 40 additional vessels to the 20th sanctions package," the letter states.

At the same time, it notes that "combating the 'shadow fleet' is not limited to sanctions on vessels; it requires a comprehensive approach targeting the entire logistics chain and broader ecosystem." "The EU is working to minimize its dependence on Russian energy and increase efforts to limit Russian oil product exports. For this reason, we are imposing a ban on operations with facilities that facilitate this activity, such as infrastructure located in Russia and third countries that risk undermining the effectiveness of our sanctions by circumventing them," the letter says.

The port of Kulevi, located in Georgia, was initially proposed for possible inclusion in the 20th sanctions package due to its role in the maritime transportation of Russian oil and the calls of 'shadow fleet' tankers to its ports. This initial position was revised after positive commitments made by your authorities and the port operator.

- states the letter from EU envoy O'Sullivan.

As stated in O'Sullivan's letter, he welcomes "your commitment that Georgia will not allow vessels covered by EU sanctions to enter its ports or receive services, as well as SOCAR's commitment that it will conduct its activities in strict compliance with relevant EU sanctions, including adhering to the price cap and EU bans on the import of Russian oil and refined products made from such oil."

These commitments were critical to our consideration of the situation and ultimately led to the non-inclusion of the port of Kulevi in our 20th sanctions package.

- O'Sullivan's letter emphasizes.

"I noted that your authorities have already approached the European Commission for consultation regarding the case of the tanker M/T TRUVOR (IMO 9676230), and I appreciate that you denied this vessel the right to enter a Georgian port. I hope that operational-level exchange will continue and lead to fruitful cooperation. The EU is closely monitoring the movements of the 'shadow fleet' and will continue to do so," O'Sullivan's letter states.

"Your commitment to preventing the circumvention of EU sanctions through Georgian territory will be carefully monitored going forward, and we are prepared to act if necessary to ensure that our sanctions are not undermined. I propose that our technical experts dealing with sanctions against Russia organize a video conference to exchange views on all the above issues," the letter notes.

The Georgian port of Kulevi will indeed be excluded from the proposed 20th package of sanctions against Russia and Russia's allies after the European Commission announced a review of its position.

- confirmed Rikard Jozwiak, editor of Radio Free Europe on European affairs, on X.

Addition

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the EU's attempt to punish foreign ports and banks that Russia uses to illegally sell oil "is meeting resistance that threatens to weaken the bloc's latest sanctions package."

As the publication noted, "several capitals are cautious about proposals to target ports in Georgia and Indonesia." "Italy and Hungary have expressed particular concern about the port of Kulevi in Georgia, while Greece and Malta have also expressed doubts about a port in Indonesia." "Italy's reluctance to impose sanctions on the port of Kulevi is due to the fact that it also supplies gas from Azerbaijan, a key energy source for Europe," according to some sources. "Separately, Italy and Spain disagree with the proposed sanctions on a bank in Cuba," the sources added.

Growing resistance risks devaluing the latest EU sanctions package, sources noted.

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Cuba
European Commission
Bloomberg L.P.
European Union
Azerbaijan
Malta
Greece
Italy
Spain
Hungary
Georgia