EU excludes Georgian port from 20th package of sanctions against Russia - Media

The European Union has excluded the Kulevi oil terminal, which operates in Georgia, from the 20th package of sanctions against Russia, as EU sanctions envoy David O'Sullivan informed Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili in a letter, according to Georgian 1TV, writes UNN.

Details

David O'Sullivan thanked the minister for "the letter of February 18, 2026, and the informal document sent to EU member states regarding the 20th package of EU sanctions, which will be adopted shortly."

"To date, the EU has listed 605 vessels, including tankers, engaged in high-risk and deceptive shipping. We will continue to target vessels that undermine the impact of our sanctions, including adding about 40 additional vessels to the 20th sanctions package," the letter states.

At the same time, it notes that "combating the 'shadow fleet' is not limited to sanctions on vessels; it requires a comprehensive approach targeting the entire logistics chain and broader ecosystem." "The EU is working to minimize its dependence on Russian energy and increase efforts to limit Russian oil product exports. For this reason, we are imposing a ban on operations with facilities that facilitate this activity, such as infrastructure located in Russia and third countries that risk undermining the effectiveness of our sanctions by circumventing them," the letter says.

The port of Kulevi, located in Georgia, was initially proposed for possible inclusion in the 20th sanctions package due to its role in the maritime transportation of Russian oil and the calls of 'shadow fleet' tankers to its ports. This initial position was revised after positive commitments made by your authorities and the port operator. - states the letter from EU envoy O'Sullivan.

As stated in O'Sullivan's letter, he welcomes "your commitment that Georgia will not allow vessels covered by EU sanctions to enter its ports or receive services, as well as SOCAR's commitment that it will conduct its activities in strict compliance with relevant EU sanctions, including adhering to the price cap and EU bans on the import of Russian oil and refined products made from such oil."

These commitments were critical to our consideration of the situation and ultimately led to the non-inclusion of the port of Kulevi in our 20th sanctions package. - O'Sullivan's letter emphasizes.

"I noted that your authorities have already approached the European Commission for consultation regarding the case of the tanker M/T TRUVOR (IMO 9676230), and I appreciate that you denied this vessel the right to enter a Georgian port. I hope that operational-level exchange will continue and lead to fruitful cooperation. The EU is closely monitoring the movements of the 'shadow fleet' and will continue to do so," O'Sullivan's letter states.

"Your commitment to preventing the circumvention of EU sanctions through Georgian territory will be carefully monitored going forward, and we are prepared to act if necessary to ensure that our sanctions are not undermined. I propose that our technical experts dealing with sanctions against Russia organize a video conference to exchange views on all the above issues," the letter notes.

The Georgian port of Kulevi will indeed be excluded from the proposed 20th package of sanctions against Russia and Russia's allies after the European Commission announced a review of its position. - confirmed Rikard Jozwiak, editor of Radio Free Europe on European affairs, on X.

Addition

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the EU's attempt to punish foreign ports and banks that Russia uses to illegally sell oil "is meeting resistance that threatens to weaken the bloc's latest sanctions package."

As the publication noted, "several capitals are cautious about proposals to target ports in Georgia and Indonesia." "Italy and Hungary have expressed particular concern about the port of Kulevi in Georgia, while Greece and Malta have also expressed doubts about a port in Indonesia." "Italy's reluctance to impose sanctions on the port of Kulevi is due to the fact that it also supplies gas from Azerbaijan, a key energy source for Europe," according to some sources. "Separately, Italy and Spain disagree with the proposed sanctions on a bank in Cuba," the sources added.

Growing resistance risks devaluing the latest EU sanctions package, sources noted.