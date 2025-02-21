EU defense ministers to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine: what is known

France and Estonia will hold a meeting of European defense ministers on Monday to discuss how to increase support for Ukraine. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing informed sources, reports UNN.

About a dozen counterparts from countries such as Britain, Germany, Italy and Poland, as well as representatives of the European Union and NATO, will participate in the videoconference, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

European leaders are rushing to develop new defense plans, given the prospect of the U.S. ending its extensive military and financial support for Ukraine. Washington has also begun negotiating peace - a prospect that will affect the continent's security architecture for years to come - without the involvement of Europe or Kiev.

The defense ministers' meeting will coincide with a trip to Kiev - three years after Russia invaded Ukraine - by several European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. EU foreign ministers will also meet in Brussels on Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will travel to the U.S. next week to meet with Trump.