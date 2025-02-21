EU defense ministers to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine: what is known

ukenru
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 9176 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 28546 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 20332 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 104117 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 86969 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111030 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116328 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145181 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115063 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 168836 views

Popular news
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 84055 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 40501 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 66917 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 101549 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 29455 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 27917 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 104047 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 145150 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 136219 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 168807 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 10213 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130798 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132793 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161450 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140946 views
EU defense ministers to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine: what is known

EU defense ministers to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine: what is known

 • 31073 views

European defense ministers will hold a videoconference to discuss increased support for Ukraine. The meeting will take place against the background of a possible reduction in US aid and the visit of European leaders to Kiev.

France and Estonia will hold a meeting of European defense ministers on Monday to discuss how to increase support for Ukraine. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing informed sources, reports UNN.

About a dozen counterparts from countries such as Britain, Germany, Italy and Poland, as well as representatives of the European Union and NATO, will participate in the videoconference, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

European leaders are rushing to develop new defense plans, given the prospect of the U.S. ending its extensive military and financial support for Ukraine. Washington has also begun negotiating peace - a prospect that will affect the continent's security architecture for years to come - without the involvement of Europe or Kiev.

Putin is not obliged to sign a peace agreement, and Zelensky is “not very important” in the negotiations - Trump21.02.2025, 18:53 • 32161 view

The defense ministers' meeting will coincide with a trip to Kiev - three years after Russia invaded Ukraine - by several European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. EU foreign ministers will also meet in Brussels on Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will travel to the U.S. next week to meet with Trump.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
italyItaly
germanyGermany
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

