EU breaks record for aviation and diesel fuel imports amid preparations for sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 884 views

The European Union has significantly increased imports of diesel and jet fuel from other countries, preparing for restrictions on petroleum products produced from Russian crude oil. From October 1 to 20, almost 1.9 million barrels of fuel arrived at EU ports, which could become a monthly record.

EU breaks record for aviation and diesel fuel imports amid preparations for sanctions against Russia

Against the backdrop of decisions to restrict fuel purchases from processors of Russian crude oil, the EU has increased imports of diesel and aviation fuel from other countries. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

In Europe, traders are preparing for winter and restrictions on petroleum products produced from Russian crude oil. In this regard, fuel imports from other countries have increased. This refers to middle distillates used to power trucks, locomotives, aircraft and construction equipment, as well as for heating homes.

Almost 1.9 million barrels of supplies from exporters including India, Saudi Arabia and the US arrived at European Union ports from October 1 to 20, Kpler data compiled by Bloomberg shows. If such a pace continues, purchases of diesel and jet fuel will reach a monthly record, Bloomberg writes.

Reference

When the EU first banned almost all imports of Russian oil products in early 2023, it did not prevent some countries outside the bloc from importing Russian oil while sending oil products such as diesel and aviation fuel to Europe. This "loophole" with the new ban, which will come into force on January 21, may be closed.

It should also be added that after the US blacklisted Russian energy giants PJSC Rosneft and PJSC Lukoil, pressure on a number of exporting countries, as well as traders, increased.

New US sanctions will make it virtually impossible for relevant supplies from Indian refineries to continue.

Recall

The European Union purchased half of the total volume of LNG exports from Russia from February 2022 to September 2025. Hungary, Slovakia, France, Belgium and the Netherlands are key importers of Russian gas.

Indian state-owned refineries are considering continuing to purchase discounted Russian oil, relying on small suppliers after US sanctions against major energy giants.

Ihor Telezhnikov

