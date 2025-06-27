$41.660.13
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

EU approves extension of current sanctions against Russia amid disputes over new package

Kyiv • UNN

 • 804 views

The European Council on June 26 approved the extension of sanctions against Russia despite threats from Hungary and Slovakia. Negotiations are currently underway on the 18th package of sanctions, which includes restrictions on pipelines and imports of Russian fuel.

EU approves extension of current sanctions against Russia amid disputes over new package

Another extension of sanctions against Russia was approved at the European Council level on the evening of June 26, UNN writes with reference to Politico.

Details

The measures require unanimous approval every six months, and Hungary and Slovakia had previously threatened to hold the deal hostage in exchange for concessions.

But while a "scandal" is brewing over the 18th sanctions package and the European Commission's plans to completely abandon Russian gas by 2028, "the extension has been given the green light," a senior EU diplomat confirmed.

EU leaders fail to agree on 18th package of sanctions against Russia - journalist26.06.25, 20:45 • 6920 views

18th sanctions package and Slovakia

The publication notes that there was no "white smoke" regarding the 18th sanctions package the day before.

Slovakia, as indicated, strongly disagrees with the new package of sanctions against Russia. The country's Prime Minister Robert Fico signed the link to the package in the conclusions, but still says he can veto it. "There is no white smoke," a European diplomat said.

Slovakia threatened to delay the vote on the package, hoping to achieve the rejection of a separate proposal that would ban Russian gas.

Slovak Prime Minister Fico demands postponement of vote on sanctions against Russia: has a demand26.06.25, 15:02 • 6730 views

"Slovakia has linked sanctions to the REPowerEU proposal," which aims to gradually cease imports from Russia by 2027, an EU diplomat said, adding: "This issue seems to be resolved."

However, Fico's video on Facebook indicates that this may be far from resolved. "First, the REPowerEU issue must be resolved - let's determine a solution, and only then can we discuss further sanction packages," he said.

Two diplomats said they expected their leaders to try to push for a resolution to the standoff for the rest of the evening, allowing the vote to take place on Friday as planned.

The Polish presidency in the EU expressed optimism about the prospect of implementing these measures during its mandate, which ends on Monday.

Hungary also abstains from adoption, but is not expected to veto the new sanctions package, which provides for penalties for Nord Stream pipelines and a ban on imports of fuel produced from Russian crude oil to foreign countries such as India, China, and Turkey.

Negotiations will continue, another European diplomat said.

What Orbán says

Asked by Hungarian media whether Thursday's EU summit was the "toughest," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán answered in the affirmative.

As 26 EU leaders re-signed the wording in support of Ukraine's accession without Hungary, Orbán is once again playing the role of an obstructionist, the publication notes.

EU leaders failed to approve statement in support of Ukraine due to Hungary's refusal26.06.25, 21:52 • 1996 views

According to a translation of the interview distributed by the Hungarian embassy, given that Ukraine is in the midst of a war that creates unstable borders, "their introduction inside is simply irrational."

Orbán accused European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European People's Party leader Manfred Weber of "building a future puppet government of Hungary," which is an obvious hint at the EPP's support for Péter Magyar's growing opposition in the country, the publication writes.

When Brussels leaders face Hungarian leadership that "does not obey them and is not subject to blackmail, it's like a cold shower for them," Orbán said. "But they will somehow survive it."

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Manfred Weber
Nord Stream
European Commission
European Council
India
Robert Fico
Slovakia
China
Turkey
Hungary
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Poland
