Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

EU leaders fail to agree on 18th package of sanctions against Russia - journalist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

European Union leaders have not reached an agreement on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. Slovakia opposed it, which led to the postponement of discussions.

EU leaders fail to agree on 18th package of sanctions against Russia - journalist

European Union leaders have not reached an agreement on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. This was reported by Rikard Jozwiak, Europe editor for Radio Free Europe, on X, according to UNN.

There is no agreement among EU leaders on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. Slovakia still has not given the green light. Discussions are likely to resume among EU ambassadors in the coming days.

- Jozwiak reported.

New sanctions package will target captains of the Russian shadow fleet – Presidential Commissioner26.06.25, 15:51 • 1916 views

Additionally

Meanwhile, according to Jozwiak, EU leaders agreed to extend the previously imposed sanctions against Russia for another six months.

Earlier

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that to resolve the cessation of the war in Ukraine, economic pressure on Moscow must be intensified, noting that the EU will give impetus to the 18th package of sanctions against Russia tomorrow.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Germany
Slovakia
Ukraine
Tesla
