EU leaders failed to approve statement in support of Ukraine due to Hungary's refusal

The European Council on Thursday, June 26, failed to unanimously approve a declaration in support of Ukraine following the EU summit in Brussels. 26 out of 27 countries voted in favor. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was against it, said Rikard Jozwiak, Europe editor for "Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty," on X, reported UNN.

This much has been clear for a long time, but Orbán today at the EU summit made it clear that Ukraine will not start association negotiations with the EU. This means Moldova is also stuck - Jozwiak wrote.

Recall

European Union leaders did not reach an agreement on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia.