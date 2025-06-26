EU leaders failed to approve statement in support of Ukraine due to Hungary's refusal

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 35752 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
04:15 PM • 33264 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
02:09 PM • 37201 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 60428 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 143287 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
June 26, 08:26 AM • 73965 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 168227 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 07:30 AM • 72594 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 63815 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 67342 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
46%
748mm
Popular news
Attack on "Azov" officer Andriy Korynevych in Ivano-Frankivsk: Ministry of Internal Affairs reactsJune 26, 10:00 AM • 19270 views
Grand Swindle: Airbus and Boeing Details Reach Russians Despite SanctionsJune 26, 10:08 AM • 3952 views
Venice closes off entire area of ​​city for Bezos and Sanchez's wedding: ceremony to begin in the eveningJune 26, 12:23 PM • 14056 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 52861 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition again03:27 PM • 53221 views
Publications
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 35732 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition again03:27 PM • 53295 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 143261 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 168211 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 149669 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Jeff Bezos
Marine Le Pen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Iran
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 52923 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 90454 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 64567 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 72119 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 63319 views
Actual
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The Guardian
Falcon 9

EU leaders failed to approve statement in support of Ukraine due to Hungary's refusal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 518 views

On June 26, the European Council failed to unanimously approve a statement in support of Ukraine due to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's veto. This veto also prevents the start of association negotiations with the EU for Ukraine and Moldova.

EU leaders failed to approve statement in support of Ukraine due to Hungary's refusal

The European Council on Thursday, June 26, failed to unanimously approve a declaration in support of Ukraine following the EU summit in Brussels. 26 out of 27 countries voted in favor. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was against it, said Rikard Jozwiak, Europe editor for "Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty," on X, reported UNN.

This much has been clear for a long time, but Orbán today at the EU summit made it clear that Ukraine will not start association negotiations with the EU. This means Moldova is also stuck

- Jozwiak wrote.

Recall

European Union leaders did not reach an agreement on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Radio Liberty
European Council
European Union
Brussels
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
Moldova
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9