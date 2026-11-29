Photo: t.me/Koretskyi_official

Small businesses will now be able to receive state assistance of up to 30,000 hryvnias to support business operations during power outages. Applications can be submitted through the Diia portal. This was announced by Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, reports UNN.

Details

Small businesses will be able to receive state assistance of up to 30,000 hryvnias through Diia for energy equipment so they can continue operating despite power outages. The funds may be used to purchase generators, power banks, inverters, batteries, and voltage stabilizers, as well as for their installation. Individual entrepreneurs and limited liability companies registered by April 1, 2026, with no more than 10 employees and no arrears in the payment of the single social contribution, may use the state support. Even with limited financial resources, the Government is seeking ways to support businesses. The stable operation of businesses affects the country’s economy and, consequently, budget revenues, which fund defense - the prime minister stated.

The application can be submitted through the Diia portal by selecting the service "Assistance for Individual Entrepreneurs and LLCs for Energy Resilience." Compliance with the program’s requirements will be verified automatically.

Let us remind you

The 2025–2026 energy crisis forced Ukrainian businesses to reduce production and change their operating schedules. Small businesses found themselves in the most vulnerable position, while electricity prices rose by 60%.