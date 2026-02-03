"Energy truce" in action - Russia strikes infrastructure with missiles: "Zircon", "Kh-32" and "Iskander-M" used - monitors

According to monitoring Telegram channels, on the night of February 3, Russian troops launched a targeted attack on Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure. The main target of the enemy strike, according to preliminary information from monitors, is substations near Kyiv. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to reports in Telegram channels that track the movement of enemy aircraft and missile launches, the occupiers used a wide arsenal of weapons.

Russian army attacks Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and drones: residential areas and city center under attack

Monitors recorded probable launches of "Zircon" hypersonic missiles from temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles and "Kh-32" cruise missiles from the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. Simultaneously with the missile attack, the movement of a large number of "Shahed"-type attack drones was recorded.

Currently, monitoring channels do not rule out additional launches of "Kh-101" cruise missiles from strategic Tu-95MS bombers in the air, as well as "Kalibr" missiles from the Black Sea.

Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather