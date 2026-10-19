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Enemy strikes on Khmelnytskyi: there are power outages, a 100-year-old woman among the dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

As a result of Russia's evening attack on Khmelnytskyi, two women born in 1926 and 1954 were killed. An enterprise and a house were damaged.

Enemy strikes on Khmelnytskyi: there are power outages, a 100-year-old woman among the dead

The Russian army attacked Khmelnytskyi in the evening — an enterprise and a private house were damaged. As reported by Serhii Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, two women were killed as a result of the strike; one of them was 100 years old, reports UNN.

Details

According to Tiurin, the attack damaged an enterprise in the regional center, where a fire broke out. One residential building was also damaged.

During search-and-rescue operations, the bodies of two women were found in the building.

Two women, born in 1926 and 1954, were killed 

- Tiurin reported.

We would add

In addition, according to Tiurin, Russian shelling has caused power outages in the Shepetivka and Khmelnytskyi districts.

Energy workers are working to restore the power supply and are doing everything possible to return electricity to consumers as quickly as possible.

The enemy destroyed Epicentr's last major logistics center in Khmelnytskyi14.10.26, 02:21 • 30055 views

Antonina Tumanova

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