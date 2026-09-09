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Enemy shelling left some consumers without electricity in five regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

Due to attacks on energy infrastructure, consumers in five regions remain without electricity. No restrictions on electricity supply are forecast.

Enemy shelling left some consumers without electricity in five regions of Ukraine

As of the morning of September 9, due to enemy shelling of energy infrastructure, some consumers in five regions of Ukraine remain without electricity. Restoration work is ongoing wherever the security situation allows. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, some consumers in the Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions were without electricity as of the morning. Restoration work is ongoing everywhere the security situation allows

- the statement said.

Unfortunately, the enemy continues attacks not only on our energy infrastructure but also on energy workers. In the Zaporizhzhia region, an enemy UAV attacked a service vehicle belonging to energy workers. They were traveling to restore electricity supply in one of the communities in the region. Fortunately, no one was injured.

No restrictions are expected today. Find out about any changes to electricity supply on the official resources of your distribution system operators.

Consumers are advised, where possible, to shift active energy consumption to daytime hours—from 10:00 to 15:00—and to limit the use of high-powered electrical appliances from 18:00 to 22:00. This will help reduce the load on the power system.

We remind you

On September 8, a Russian attack damaged the energy infrastructure of the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions. After the security situation stabilized, electricity supply was restored.

Olga Rozgon

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