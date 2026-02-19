Enemy attacks and bad weather left some residents in 8 regions without electricity, the situation in Odesa region is difficult - Ministry of Energy

Enemy attacks left some residents in 5 regions without electricity, the situation in Odesa region is difficult, 6 regions experienced power outages due to bad weather, and emergency blackouts occurred in some regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, as of this morning, consumers in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions are without power," the Ministry of Energy noted.

As reported, in Odesa region, after previous enemy attacks on energy infrastructure, "the situation is difficult." "Restoration work is ongoing," the report says.

"Due to difficult weather conditions, more than 458 settlements in Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Poltava, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions remain without electricity," the Ministry of Energy indicated.

It is also reported that today, hourly blackouts are in effect in most regions, and power limitation schedules are in place for enterprises. Emergency blackouts have been applied in some regions.

