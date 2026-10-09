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Emergency power outages have been reintroduced in parts of the regions - Kyiv and the region have been affected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 770 views

Emergency outages have been introduced in Kyiv and the region due to the consequences of Russian attacks. The previous schedules are currently not in effect.

Emergency power outages have been reintroduced in parts of the regions - Kyiv and the region have been affected

Some regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv and the Kyiv region, were switched to emergency power outages again on the morning of October 9. UNN reports this, citing data from the energy company DTEK and NPC Ukrenergo.

Due to the difficult situation in the power system caused by the consequences of Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been introduced in some regions of Ukraine. The previously published outage schedules in the regions where emergency outages have been implemented are currently not in effect

- Ukrenergo reported.

Energy workers, as noted, are working to restore a stable power supply as quickly as possible. The emergency outages will be canceled after the situation in the power system stabilizes.

Where outages are occurring in Kyiv and the region

The right bank of Kyiv and the Bucha and Vyshhorod districts of the Kyiv region: emergency outages have been implemented at Ukrenergo's command

- the company stated.

As noted, the schedules are not in effect during emergency outages.

Update

On October 9, according to Ukrenergo, in some regions of Ukraine, hourly outage schedules will necessarily be applied around the clock (00:00 – 23:59) for all categories of consumers (involving 0.5 to 2 groups).

The reason for introducing the restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile-and-drone attacks on energy facilities

Some regions will again be without electricity tomorrow — where and how the schedules will apply08.10.26, 20:23 • 17419 views

Julia Shramko

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