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Some regions will again be without electricity tomorrow — where and how the schedules will apply

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11061 views

On October 9, electricity consumption will be restricted around the clock in some regions. The reason is damage to energy facilities caused by Russian attacks.

Some regions will again be without electricity tomorrow — where and how the schedules will apply
Illustrative photo

In Ukraine on Friday, October 9, hourly electricity outage schedules will be applied throughout the day in some regions. UNN reports this, citing Ukrenergo. 

"Tomorrow, October 9, consumption restriction measures will necessarily be applied in some regions of Ukraine," Ukrenergo reported. 

In particular, from 00:00 to 23:59, the schedules will apply to: 

  • power restrictions for industry and businesses;
    • hourly outages for all categories of consumers (covering from 0.5 to 2 queues). 

      The reason for introducing the restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile-and-drone attacks on energy facilities.

      We remind you 

      The russian army struck one of the energy facilities important for the city of Kyiv, as a result of which several elements of the capital's power grid were shut down. In some districts, disruptions to the electricity supply affected a significant number of consumers.

      Pavlo Bashynskyi

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