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Electricity supply is gradually being restored in Dnipro after a day-long blackout

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

Electricity and heating are gradually being restored in Dnipro. The left bank now has water, and public electric transport is expected to resume on Monday.

Electricity supply is gradually being restored in Dnipro after a day-long blackout

In Dnipro, after a day-long blackout, electricity supplies to residential buildings have begun to be restored; water supply has been fully restored on the left bank, while the heating situation remains the most difficult. This was reported by Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov, UNN writes.

Details

"Throughout this day of blackout, energy and municipal workers worked continuously. Now, lights are gradually coming back on in buildings in various districts of Dnipro," the statement says..

According to Filatov, the left bank currently has a fully restored water supply, while the right bank is at 80%. Water deliveries were arranged for critical areas.

"But, once again, after power was restored, a water hammer occurred at one of the water intake facilities. It has now been eliminated. The situation with heating is more difficult, but it is also gradually being brought back online," the mayor added.

Electric public transport is expected to resume operation on Monday.

"There should currently be sufficient capacity for electric public transport to operate in the morning. If not, we will continue to duplicate the routes with buses. Kindergartens will remain on remote learning tomorrow for now. Schools are making their own decisions regarding the format of instruction," Filatov said.

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: more than 600,000 people left without electricity08.11.26, 08:32 • 7738 views

Olga Rozgon

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