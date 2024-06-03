Electricity shortage will return this week-Kudritsky

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 65612 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138316 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143445 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236975 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171154 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163334 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147697 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218692 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112928 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205319 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 63495 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108988 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 45887 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104685 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 41677 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236975 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218692 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205319 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231429 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218661 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 1137 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 11100 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104685 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108988 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158142 views
Electricity shortage will return this week-Kudritsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21728 views

Next week, electricity shortages will resume in Ukraine due to planned repairs at nuclear power plants, the consequences of recent shelling and increased consumption due to rising temperatures, which will lead to expected power outages during the day.

Chairman of the management board of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudritsky predicts that next week the situation in the Ukrainian energy system will be more difficult than in the last days of May. He said this on the air of Suspilne. Studio, Reports UNN.

Details

The deficit that we were spared for a few days this week will return. And it will return in a fairly serious volume

Kudritsky said.

According to him, this situation is caused by three factors: the planned repair of two units of nuclear power plants, the consequences of shelling of energy facilities on May 31 and June 1, the projected increase in electricity consumption due to rising temperatures and the use of air conditioners.

"The deficit cannot be physically covered by electricity imports from Europe. Therefore, from tomorrow (from June 3 – Ed.), planned shutdown schedules are expected throughout the day," the head of Ukrenergo said.

In Kiev region, due to bad weather, more than 8.3 thousand families were left without electricity02.06.24, 21:08 • 37823 views

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomy
suspilneSuspilne
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising