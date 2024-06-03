Electricity shortage will return this week-Kudritsky
Kyiv • UNN
Next week, electricity shortages will resume in Ukraine due to planned repairs at nuclear power plants, the consequences of recent shelling and increased consumption due to rising temperatures, which will lead to expected power outages during the day.
Chairman of the management board of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudritsky predicts that next week the situation in the Ukrainian energy system will be more difficult than in the last days of May. He said this on the air of Suspilne. Studio, Reports UNN.
Details
The deficit that we were spared for a few days this week will return. And it will return in a fairly serious volume
According to him, this situation is caused by three factors: the planned repair of two units of nuclear power plants, the consequences of shelling of energy facilities on May 31 and June 1, the projected increase in electricity consumption due to rising temperatures and the use of air conditioners.
"The deficit cannot be physically covered by electricity imports from Europe. Therefore, from tomorrow (from June 3 – Ed.), planned shutdown schedules are expected throughout the day," the head of Ukrenergo said.
