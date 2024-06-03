Electricity shortage will return this week-Kudritsky

Chairman of the management board of Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudritsky predicts that next week the situation in the Ukrainian energy system will be more difficult than in the last days of May. He said this on the air of Suspilne. Studio, Reports UNN.

Details

The deficit that we were spared for a few days this week will return. And it will return in a fairly serious volume Kudritsky said.

According to him, this situation is caused by three factors: the planned repair of two units of nuclear power plants, the consequences of shelling of energy facilities on May 31 and June 1, the projected increase in electricity consumption due to rising temperatures and the use of air conditioners.

"The deficit cannot be physically covered by electricity imports from Europe. Therefore, from tomorrow (from June 3 – Ed.), planned shutdown schedules are expected throughout the day," the head of Ukrenergo said.

In Kiev region, due to bad weather, more than 8.3 thousand families were left without electricity