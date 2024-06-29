China is tightening control over disaster response: fines for authorities and media oversight
China has introduced new laws to tighten control over emergency response, increasing fines for ineffective authorities and tightening media oversight of information about accidents and disasters.
Details
On Friday evening, China announced new legislative changes aimed at strengthening control over the response to accidents and disasters. According to these changes, fines for authorities that respond ineffectively to emergencies will be significantly increased. The government has also strengthened supervision over the media in relation to the dissemination of information about natural disasters, accidents and other emergencies, especially in the healthcare sector.
The amendments to the legislation are intended to improve the country's ability to prevent and respond effectively to emergencies, which is in line with the current needs of modern society.
