During visit to China, Duda discusses Ukraine with Chinese leader
Kyiv • UNN
During an official visit to China, Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed the security situation in Europe with Chinese President Xi Jinping, including Russia's war against Ukraine and Belarus' hybrid attack on the Polish border.
Recently, Polish President Andrzej Duda paid a working visit to China. During his meetings with the Chinese leadership, the Polish leader discussed the situation in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President of Poland.
Details
It is noted that during his official visit to China, President Andrzej Duda held talks with Chinese officials on political, economic and security issues.
In particular, he met with President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. The talks between the two leaders lasted more than four hours, and five bilateral agreements were signed in their presence.
During the talks , Duda also presented to the Chinese president "the Polish view of the security situation in Europe and the world. In particular, the Polish leader mentioned Ukraine.
I discussed the security situation in detail, told the President (of the People's Republic of China - ed.) what our position is and what our experience is with regard to Russian aggression against Ukraine and the hybrid attack by Belarus on the Polish border
Addendum
Poland and China also signed agreements on promoting bilateral trade cooperation and on promoting mutual investment cooperation, as well as on the development of Chinese-Polish and Polish-Chinese dictionaries
In addition, President Xi Jinping presented a unilateral declaration on visa-free travel for Poles to China for up to 15 days. The visa-free regime will take effect on July 1, 2024.
Recall
At a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China is committed to peaceful negotiations and a political settlement of the "Ukrainian crisis."