China on the Kremlin's side in the Russian-Ukrainian war - US ambassador to Beijing
Kyiv • UNN
US ambassador to Beijing Nicholas Burns said that China is not neutral in the Russian-Ukrainian war and actually sided with the Russian Federation, providing technology and maintaining trade ties.
China is not neutral in Russia's war against Ukraine, and Beijing has sided with Vladimir Putin. This is reported by Newssky referring to the words of Nicholas Burns, the representative of United States diplomacy in China, reports UNN.
Details
China is not neutral in the Russian-Ukrainian war and sided with Vladimir Putin, the US ambassador to Beijing said.;
Despite its statements of neutrality, China provides Moscow with a number of technologies, maintaining strong trade ties with Russia throughout the conflict
The Russian invasion, which is now in its third year, has become an "existential crisis" in Europe.
This was stated by Nicholas Burns, the US ambassador to China, during a speech at the Chinese financial center Shanghai.
We consider it a big mistake to allow thousands of Chinese companies to send so many components, technological components, microprocessors (and) nitrocellulose to Russia to strengthen and strengthen the Russian Federation's defense industrial base for this brutal war
