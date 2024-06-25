EU imposes sanctions on 19 Chinese companies over links to Russia's military efforts in Ukraine

The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions against 19 Chinese companies aimed at punishing Beijing's support for Russia's war in Ukraine, UNN reports citing France24.

Details

The list, published in the EU's Official Journal, includes several companies based in Hong Kong, as well as two global satellite giants.

The 14th package of sanctions against Russia added 61 new companies to the list of those accused of directly "supporting the Russian military-industrial complex" in the war in Ukraine, bringing the total number of companies to 675.

These companies are now subject to severe restrictions on the sale of "dual-use goods and technologies" that could be used to "improve Russia's defense and security sector.

China rejects Western accusations of supporting Russia's military campaign.

Among the newly added companies are two major players in the Chinese satellite industry involved in the sale of satellites and satellite imagery to Russia's Wagner mercenary group.

In October, an AFP investigation revealed that Wagner signed a contract worth more than $30 million in 2022 with the Chinese firm Beijing Yunze Technology Co Ltd to purchase two satellites and use their images. The contract was signed in November 2022, more than six months after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, in which the Wagner Group, under the leadership of its founder, Yevhen Pryzhyzhyn, played a key role on the battlefield.

The two high-resolution satellites belonged to Chang Guang Satellite Technology, a leading global satellite company that was included in the EU sanctions list, the publication notes.

Another company named on Monday is Head Aerospace Technology, which sells satellite imagery and was put on the US sanctions list in 2023 for supplying the Wagner Group, the newspaper writes.

Even if China does not supply weapons directly to Russia, the United States and Europe accuse it of selling components and equipment to Moscow's military industry.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian called the allegations "false information.

Russian companies account for about half of the 61 entities added to the EU sanctions list on Monday. In addition to the 19 Chinese companies, nine from Turkey, two from Kyrgyzstan, one from India, one from Kazakhstan, and one from the United Arab Emirates were added, the newspaper said.

EU approves 14th package of sanctions against Russia