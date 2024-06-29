Zelenskyi showed a video of a meeting of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video of 10 Ukrainians, including Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Nariman Dzhelal, from Russian captivity.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video of the meeting of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity yesterday, UNN reports .
In the video, representatives of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and other people meet the released civilians.
Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Nariman Dzhelial thanked for the release and said he was glad to be on his native land.
On Friday, June 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had managed to return ten more people from Russian captivity . Among them is Nariman Dzhelial, deputy head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people.