NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 83915 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 93060 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 112043 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 185078 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 229915 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 141379 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367826 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181487 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149492 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197832 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Zelenskyi showed a video of a meeting of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 91672 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video of 10 Ukrainians, including Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Nariman Dzhelal, from Russian captivity.

Zelenskyi showed a video of a meeting of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video of the meeting of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity yesterday, UNN reports .

Details

At home

- Zelensky signed the video.

In the video, representatives of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and other people meet the released civilians.

Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Nariman Dzhelial thanked for the release and said he was glad to be on his native land.

Recall

On Friday, June 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had managed to return ten more people from Russian captivity . Among them is Nariman Dzhelial, deputy head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
