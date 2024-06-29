Large-scale air alert announced in Ukraine due to MiG-31K takeoff
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been issued across Ukraine due to the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet capable of carrying hypersonic missiles.
Due to the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K, an air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
Attention: Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff
The Air Force also called on Ukrainians not to ignore air raid warnings.