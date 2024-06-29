First woman appointed Chief of Staff of the Canadian Armed Forces
Lieutenant General Jenny Carignan became the first woman to lead the Canadian Armed Forces as Chief of Defence Staff, succeeding General Wayne Ayre.
Jenny Carignan became the first woman to lead the Canadian Armed Forces. This was reported by CBC News, according to UNN.
Canada has appointed Lieutenant General Jenny Carignan as Chief of Defense Staff. This decision makes her the first woman to lead the Canadian Armed Forces. According to a high-ranking source, Carignan will succeed General Wayne Ayre.
This appointment was confirmed by CBC News, although the source's name remained secret due to restrictions on public statements.
Since the creation of this position in 1964, Canada has had 21 full-time chiefs of defense, but all of them were men.
