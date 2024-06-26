Ukraine and Canada update Free Trade Agreement

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 6250 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 101882 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 111751 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 127218 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 193379 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 236100 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145134 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369631 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182072 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149699 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 69899 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 77247 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 106537 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 92845 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 34853 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 101882 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 93616 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 111751 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 107304 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 127218 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 3648 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 6804 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12839 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14377 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18267 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Ukraine and Canada update Free Trade Agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 41093 views

The updated Free Trade Agreement between Ukraine and Canada strengthens trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. We are also talking about facilitating temporary entry for Ukrainian service providers and promoting a free digital economy.

Ukraine and Canada update Free Trade Agreement

Today, on June 26, the Minister of economy of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko and the Minister for Export Promotion, International Trade and economic development of Canada Mary Ng updated the agreement on free trade, writes UNN.

The updated Free Trade Agreement between Ukraine and Canada (CUFTA) comes into force on July 1. The updated CUFTA should benefit employees, businesses and consumers in both countries by strengthening trade and economic cooperation between Canada and Ukraine. The agreement itself will preserve the conditions of market access for goods from the 2017 agreement, and there will also be new sections on investments, services and inclusive trade.

The updated Free Trade Agreement between Ukraine and Canada is a symbol of Canada's continued support for our struggle and economic sustainability. I am convinced that it will strengthen trade and economic cooperation between Ukraine and Canada, strengthen our economic partnership and promote the participation of Canadian companies in the economic recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine. This is without exaggeration a historic event, because this agreement is one of the most modern in the world. This is the first agreement that clearly shows that Ukraine shares the trade agenda of Canada, the United States, the EU, Japan and our other partners

- noted the first deputy prime minister-minister of Ukraine – Minister of economy of Ukraine. Sviridenko

The updated CUFTA is the first free trade agreement to focus on Crimea and the Crimean Tatars and strengthen the role of indigenous peoples in the economy and international trade. This is the basis for the economic development of Crimea after the liberation of the peninsula from the invaders.

Key advantages of the updated Free Trade Agreement between Ukraine and Canada: liberalization of the services market on the negative list. employees of Ukrainian companies that will provide services in Canada will be able to apply for temporary entry to Canada under simplified and extended conditions.

The agreement will help Ukraine build a free and open digital ecosystem of the economy. For goods exported to Canada without duties, it will be possible to use components from the EU, Britain, and Israel.

An important place in the agreement is occupied by issues related to the environment, labor, transparency and responsible business conduct.

recall

According to estimates of the Ministry of economy, 40% of the Ukrainian economy is "in the shadows". Obviously, this also applies to the agricultural sector and the export of agricultural products. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics
European Union
Canada
United Kingdom
Crimea
Japan
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41