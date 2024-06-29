A grenade exploded in Troyeshchyna and damaged 11 cars: Kyiv detains perpetrator
Kyiv • UNN
A man who detonated a grenade at night, damaging 11 cars in Troyeschyna, was detained in Kyiv, and 5 grenades and 40 rounds of ammunition were seized from his apartment.
Kyiv law enforcement officers detained a man who blew up a grenade in Kyiv's Troyeschyna district at night, damaging 11 cars. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, UNN reports.
Details
Today, around one in the morning, the police received a report of an explosion in one of the residential neighborhoods of Desnianskyi district. While working at the scene, the police found that the explosion was caused by a hand grenade and identified the person involved in the commission of this criminal offense. It was a local resident, born in 1973, who was detained by the police with the support of the Kord special forces at his place of residence
It is noted that the explosion damaged eleven cars, none of the citizens were injured.
During a search of the man's apartment, police seized five grenades and about 40 rounds of ammunition of various calibers. The criminal proceeding over the incident is being investigated under Part 4 of Art. 296 - hooliganism committed with weapons. The issue of serving a notice of suspicion to the detainee and choosing a measure of restraint is being settled
The sanction of the article provides for up to 7 years in prison.
