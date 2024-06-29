As of morning, 37 combat engagements have already taken place in the frontline - General Staff
Over the past day, 37 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Kharkiv and Kramatorsk sectors, during which Ukrainian troops repelled several Russian attacks and inflicted significant losses on the enemy.
As of this time, 37 combat engagements have taken place in the Donetsk sector, most of them in the Kharkiv and Kramatorsk sectors. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Over the past day, 170 combat engagements were registered. According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched a total of two missile attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, using three missiles, 88 air strikes (including 150 guided bombs), carried out almost 4400 attacks, 110 of them with the use of multiple launch rocket systems, more than 1200 attacks by various types of kamikaze drones. Over the past day, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two artillery facilities, four air defense facilities, two electronic warfare stations and 11 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. As of today, 37 combat engagements have taken place. The invaders carried out 12 air strikes with 35 combat aircraft and 25 strikes with kamikaze drones, 630 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements
As of 10 a.m., the situation in different areas is as follows:
In the Kharkiv sector, six occupants' attacks took place in the area of Vovchansk. Two of them were repelled, fighting continues in four locations. The situation is under control. Over the past day, the invaders lost 129 men in the sector, 40 of them irretrievably. Three armored combat vehicles, eight vehicles and three units of special equipment were destroyed. In particular, one tank, three armored personnel carriers, three artillery systems and two vehicles were damaged. Thirty-five enemy dugouts were destroyed and one ammunition depot was destroyed.
In the Kupyansk sector, an attack on our positions near Stelmakhivka continues. The situation is under control.
Two enemy assaults have already been repelled in the Siverskyi sector. And three attempts by the invaders to advance near Spirne and Vyymka continue. Ukrainian soldiers inflict complex fire damage on the enemy.
In the Kramatorsk sector, five combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. Two attacks near Kalynivka were repelled, and fighting continues in the area of Chasovyi Yar. The Russian aggressor is not successful.
The enemy is actively acting in the Toretsk sector, trying to push our defenders out of their positions near Toretsk. Combat continues in three locations.
The enemy remains particularly active in the Pokrovsk sector . Since the beginning of the day, it has made eight attempts to break through our defense in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Prohres and Sokol. Four of them are still ongoing. The defense forces are taking measures to deplete the offensive potential of the occupiers.
In the Kurakhove sector, militants continue to attack Paraskoviyivka. The situation is under control of the Defense Forces. Five more attacks were repelled in the area of Kostyantynivka. The enemy suffered losses. We are counting them.
In the Vremivsk sector, the Russian aggressor is trying to advance in the vicinity of Vodiane. Ukrainian troops are holding back the invaders with fire.
Orikhiv direction. Our soldiers suppressed an attempt by the occupiers to break through the defense near Novodanylivka.
Recall
During the day , Russia lost 1,070 servicemen, bringing its total combat losses since the beginning of the invasion to 541,560 servicemen, according to the Ukrainian military.