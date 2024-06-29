Ukrainian cyber activists attacked Russian companies supporting war for a week - DIU

Activists of the BO_Team cyber community, together with cyber specialists from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, destroyed more than 100 terabytes of data from some Russian companies and servers during the week. This was reported by the GUR on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Activists of the BO_Team cyber community, together with the DIU specialists, continue to attack facilities on the territory of the aggressor state - destroying important data and equipment, paralyzing work, causing damage and creating a bad mood in Russia - the statement said.

In particular, over the past week:

more than 100 terabytes of data from OrbitSoft, a software developer that performed contracts for the Russian occupation army, were destroyed;

all data on 8 servers of Orient Systems, a developer and supplier of navigation equipment, was destroyed. The company cooperated with Russian manufacturers of military equipment, including UAVs;



All data on 19 servers of the Internet providers in Nizhny Novgorod - Linktelecom NN and Access Telecom - was destroyed. All subscribers of these providers have received letters reminding them of the inevitable reckoning for the war against Ukraine.



Recall

On Thursday, June 27, it became known that massive cyberattacks continue in the occupied Crimea. The servers of telecommunication operators, propaganda media and the traffic control system on the Kerch Bridge were attacked, causing disruptions and long queues.