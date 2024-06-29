Ukrainian cyber activists attacked Russian companies supporting war for a week - DIU

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 77245 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 85821 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 105636 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 181487 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 226726 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 139599 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366635 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181243 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149363 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197773 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 56061 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 63697 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 84333 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 69734 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 21810 views
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 8920 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11251 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15501 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36635 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 38304 views
Ukrainian cyber activists attacked Russian companies supporting war for a week - DIU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27138 views

Activists of the cyber community BO_Team and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed more than 100 terabytes of data from Russian companies and servers, including software developers, navigation equipment suppliers, and Internet providers, as part of cyberattacks against Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Activists of the BO_Team cyber community, together with cyber specialists from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, destroyed more than 100 terabytes of data from some Russian companies and servers during the week. This was reported by the GUR on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Activists of the BO_Team cyber community, together with the DIU specialists, continue to attack facilities on the territory of the aggressor state - destroying important data and equipment, paralyzing work, causing damage and creating a bad mood in Russia

- the statement said.

In particular, over the past week:

  • more than 100 terabytes of data from OrbitSoft, a software developer that performed contracts for the Russian occupation army, were destroyed;
  • all data on 8 servers of Orient Systems, a developer and supplier of navigation equipment, was destroyed. The company cooperated with Russian manufacturers of military equipment, including UAVs;
  • All data on 19 servers of the Internet providers in Nizhny Novgorod - Linktelecom NN and Access Telecom - was destroyed. All subscribers of these providers have received letters reminding them of the inevitable reckoning for the war against Ukraine.

Recall

On Thursday, June 27, it became known that massive cyberattacks continue in the occupied Crimea. The servers of telecommunication operators, propaganda media and the traffic control system on the Kerch Bridge were attacked, causing disruptions and long queues.

