US prepares new $150 million military aid package for Ukraine - Reuters

Next week, the White House will announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $150 million. Reuters writes about this, citing its own sources, UNN reports.

The aid package will include, among other things, HAWK interceptor missiles and 155-millimeter artillery ammunition. The aid will also include other munitions and equipment to support Ukraine's defense needs, the sources added.

The package is expected to come under the Presidential Drawdown Authority, a mechanism that allows the president to quickly transfer defense goods and services from US stockpiles to support allies.

The publication's interlocutors admit that the aid package will be presented on Monday, July 1.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is working to strengthen military aid packagesbecause the current aid is not enough to win.

