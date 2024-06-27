NATO prepares new joint military assistance mission to Ukraine - NYT

At the July summit in Washington, NATO will announce a new military assistance mission to Ukraine - it is about the establishment of a headquarters for the coordination of military assistance, which will be located in Germany. UNN writes with reference to The New York Times.

NATO will offer Ukraine a new headquarters to manage its military assistance at an upcoming summit in Washington to mark the 75th anniversary of the North Atlantic Alliance organization.

Since membership talks at the upcoming NATO summit have not been announced, the alliance will instead announce that it has agreed to establish an assistance mission to Ukraine, which will be headquartered in Germany. The mission's task is to coordinate all types of assistance to Ukraine over the long term. The New York Times notes that this was announced by representatives of the USA and NATO.

The mission will be based at the U.S. military facility in Wiesbaden and will likely be led by an American general who will report directly to NATO and U.S. top brass in Europe - General Christopher Cavoli.

It is also reported that the planned mission will work in parallel with the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group, which coordinates arms deliveries to Ukraine by some 50 countries.

A significant note: the new group on military engagement with Ukraine will not be officially called a "mission" due to objections from Germany - the FRG which would like to avoid the implication that it and NATO are at war with Russia.

The Biden administration has not publicly commented on the details of the plan. But Jake Sullivan, the U.S. national security adviser, said the summit will show that the allies are taking "concrete steps" to bring Ukraine closer and provide it with a "bridge to eventual membership.

