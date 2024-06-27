NATO Allies Struggle to Agree on Long-Term Funding for Ukraine - Bloomberg

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 46120 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 52153 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 75930 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 164191 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 210998 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 130688 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 360696 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179870 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148630 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197442 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.3m/s
44%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 27798 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 40148 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 47016 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 56141 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 40228 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 46120 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 40597 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 52153 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 56483 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 75930 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 1926 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 10759 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 32317 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 34331 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 47503 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

NATO Allies Struggle to Agree on Long-Term Funding for Ukraine - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 101007 views

Some NATO allies do not agree to make specific multi-year commitments on spending on military assistance to Ukraine, which are aimed at giving Kiev more predictability in the long term, Bloomberg reports.

NATO Allies Struggle to Agree on Long-Term Funding for Ukraine - Bloomberg

Some NATO allies do not agree to make specific multi-year commitments on spending on military assistance to Ukraine, which are aimed at giving Kiev greater predictability in the long term, reports Bloomberg, UNN writes.

Despite initial enthusiasm for NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg's proposal that allies would spend at least 40 billion euros (доларів 42.7 billion) a year on lethal and non - lethal aid for Ukraine, countries are now at odds over how to make spending commitments work for years to come, according to people familiar with the NATO discussions.

According to the newspaper, the allies have no problems achieving the goal of 40 billion euros this year - only the United States will surpass this figure with its additional package of 60 billion dollars for Ukraine.

"But political and legal hurdles in several capitals mean that governments will probably have to review the target each year to see if commitments should be increased or decreased, depending on the situation on the battlefield," the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Some allies, as reported, citing sources, are afraid to formalize the promise with a specific figure and simply want to promise to continue the same level of support. Meanwhile, others are concerned about the publication of exact figures about their donations, amid concerns that information about the true amount of their assistance may be disclosed, the publication points out.

"While many details still need to be agreed, including accounting, the allies may be able to make a deal if Ukraine's 40 billion euro aid is deducted from NATO's existing commitment to spend at least 2% of GDP on defense," the sources said. However, as indicated, this could undermine the Allies ' own defense capabilities if the Treasury ministries do not agree to raise overall spending.

As reported, "NATO allies are all discussing the wording of the July statement of the leaders, which will describe Ukraine's progress on the way to joining the Alliance." 

"Although this year's invitation is unlikely again, the United States and Germany oppose describing the path of Ukraine's membership in NATO as 'irreversible' and instead want to present the entire package as a 'bridge to membership', "the interlocutors of the publication point out.

In June, NATO defense ministers agreed that the organization would play a major role, together with the US-led Ramstein group, in determining what kind of military equipment Ukraine needs. NATO will now also coordinate the supply of weapons to Allied centers, as well as training Ukrainian soldiers outside the country. According to people, the allies are discussing whether to set up a special representative in Kiev to monitor these efforts.

Addition

The multi-year plan was proposed at the end of May and, according to the newspaper, should be presented to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at the NATO leaders ' summit in Washington in early July. Stoltenberg abandoned the original idea of giving the Allies 1 100 billion over five years and proposed an annual commitment of 40 billion euros in line with the average annual contributions since the Russian invasion in 2022.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40