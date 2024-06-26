$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

"Bridge to NATO" is needed so that Ukraine can join the Alliance on the same day when there is political will to do so-White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29328 views

Michael Carpenter, senior director for Europe at the US National Security Council, explained that the" bridge to NATO " for Ukraine involves creating an institutional link so that Ukraine can instantly join the Alliance when it is the political will of all members.

"Bridge to NATO" is needed so that Ukraine can join the Alliance on the same day when there is political will to do so-White House

Senior Director for Europe at the US National Security Council Michael Carpenter explained exactly what the allies mean when they talk about creating a "bridge to NATO for Ukraine", writes UNN with reference to Voice of America.

Details

Carpenter confirmed that at the next NATO summit in Washington, Ukraine will not receive an invitation to join: "I think this was voiced quite clearly.

"From the point of view of the perception of the threat, we are in ... a fairly good position in relation to Ukraine, there are still some different opinions about what and when membership (of Ukraine in NATO – approx. Voice Of America). However, I think we are quite united (in this matter)," the official added.

The only countries that benefit from the lack of unity within NATO are Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, etc., the official said. "That's why we want unity," he added.

A" bridge to NATO "is needed, Carpenter stressed, so that Ukraine"can join the Alliance on the same day when there is political will to do so.

"Some people don't like it, but I personally like the' bridge to NATO ' metaphor, "the White House official added," because that's exactly what we're trying to achieve (on the road to future membership).

The document, which will be unveiled at the summit in Washington, says a White House official, will provide Ukraine with an "institutional bridge to NATO membership" so that when Ukraine receives an invitation in the future, it is ready, capable and able to join the alliance instantly.

The decision on the country's accession to NATO must be approved by consensus by all member countries of the Alliance. There is currently no political will on the part of every NATO member. Another delay, Carpenter recalled, is that the country needs to implement additional reforms, as well as measures to achieve interoperability with NATO.

"When this is done, they will be fully prepared to ensure that, as in the case of Finland or Sweden, the accession process takes place solely on the basis of ratifications and generally occurs as quickly as possible," Carpenter said.

Among the necessary steps are training, development of material and technical support, development of defense institutions, support for mobilization, training of civilians to attract them to the army, rotation of the military, provision of benefits for veterans, medical support, etc.

"This is not the case in Ukraine right now. And so we must help them, and NATO will do it," Carpenter assured.

He also added that Ukraine needs NATO's help in developing a wise strategy, "especially against the background of the failures of last year's counteroffensive," the publication points out. But the official noted the high losses of Russia during the current offensive in Kharkiv region.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

