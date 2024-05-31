NATO membership will be Ukraine’s ultimate security guarantee - Stoltenberg

NATO membership will be Ukraine’s ultimate security guarantee. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference on Friday following an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Prague, writes UNN.

We discussed Ukraine’s path to NATO membership. Allies agree that Ukraine’s future is in NATO. And we are determined to make progress in charting this path. Membership will be Ukraine’s ultimate security guarantee. It will ensure a lasting peace; and provide the stability needed for reconstruction Stoltenberg pointed out.

Aid coordination, multi-year funding and the path to membership: Stoltenberg says "significant progress" following NATO ministerial talks on Ukraine