Aid coordination, multi-year funding and the path to membership: Stoltenberg says "significant progress" following NATO ministerial talks on Ukraine

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Aid coordination, multi-year funding and the path to membership: Stoltenberg says "significant progress" following NATO ministerial talks on Ukraine

Aid coordination, multi-year funding and the path to membership: Stoltenberg says "significant progress" following NATO ministerial talks on Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

NATO foreign ministers have made significant progress in strengthening NATO's coordinating role in providing equipment and training for Ukraine, multi-year financial commitments from NATO allies to support Ukraine, and discussing Ukraine's path to NATO membership.

NATO foreign ministers at an informal meeting in Prague focused discussions on supporting Ukraine and made significant progress on three issues, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference on Friday following the meeting, UNN writes.

Details

The NATO Secretary General pointed out that the meeting was "productive".

"No final decisions have been made today, but we have made significant progress on three issues," Stoltenberg said.

According to him, first, we are talking about NATO's plans to play a greater coordinating role in providing equipment and training.

"Almost all military assistance to Ukraine – 99 percent – comes from NATO allies. so it makes sense for NATO to play a bigger role in these efforts. this will allow us to use NATO structures to put our support on a stronger foundation, give Kiev greater predictability and meet both urgent and long - term needs," the Secretary General said.

Secondly, according to Stoltenberg, We are talking about his offer to members of the alliance to take on long-term financial obligations for Ukraine.

"Since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, allies have provided approximately 40 billion euros worth of military support to Ukraine every year. We must maintain at least this level of support every year for as long as necessary," Stoltenberg said.

"I also suggested that the allies evenly distribute this burden. This will improve accountability and give Ukraine the predictability it needs for long - term planning," he said.

"Finally, we discussed Ukraine’s path to NATO membership. Allies agree that Ukraine’s future is in NATO. And we are determined to make progress in charting this path. Membership will be Ukraine’s ultimate security guarantee. It will ensure a lasting peace; and provide the stability needed for reconstruction" Stoltenberg said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
praguePrague
natoNATO
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
ukraineUkraine

