Aid coordination, multi-year funding and the path to membership: Stoltenberg says "significant progress" following NATO ministerial talks on Ukraine

NATO foreign ministers at an informal meeting in Prague focused discussions on supporting Ukraine and made significant progress on three issues, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference on Friday following the meeting, UNN writes.

Details

The NATO Secretary General pointed out that the meeting was "productive".

"No final decisions have been made today, but we have made significant progress on three issues," Stoltenberg said.

According to him, first, we are talking about NATO's plans to play a greater coordinating role in providing equipment and training.

"Almost all military assistance to Ukraine – 99 percent – comes from NATO allies. so it makes sense for NATO to play a bigger role in these efforts. this will allow us to use NATO structures to put our support on a stronger foundation, give Kiev greater predictability and meet both urgent and long - term needs," the Secretary General said.

Secondly, according to Stoltenberg, We are talking about his offer to members of the alliance to take on long-term financial obligations for Ukraine.

"Since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, allies have provided approximately 40 billion euros worth of military support to Ukraine every year. We must maintain at least this level of support every year for as long as necessary," Stoltenberg said.

"I also suggested that the allies evenly distribute this burden. This will improve accountability and give Ukraine the predictability it needs for long - term planning," he said.

"Finally, we discussed Ukraine’s path to NATO membership. Allies agree that Ukraine’s future is in NATO. And we are determined to make progress in charting this path. Membership will be Ukraine’s ultimate security guarantee. It will ensure a lasting peace; and provide the stability needed for reconstruction" Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg expects agreement in July on strengthening NATO's role in supporting Ukraine and multiyear financial pledge