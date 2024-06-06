NATO is working on a mission for Ukraine - Stoltenberg

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 6205 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 84369 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141217 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146195 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240970 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172254 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163904 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148080 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220427 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112972 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111576 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 42729 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 61546 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107485 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 63419 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240968 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220426 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206921 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232938 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220038 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 6169 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 15297 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 22155 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107485 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111576 views
NATO is working on a mission for Ukraine - Stoltenberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 70564 views

NATO is currently working on a NATO mission for Ukraine to provide long-term military support and bring Ukraine closer to NATO membership.

NATO is currently working on how to create a NATO mission for Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a press conference during a visit to Finland on Thursday, UNN writes.

We will discuss at the NATO Summit and in the preparations for the NATO Summit, how to ensure that we stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes. Over the last months, we have seen some gaps, some delays in the provision of military support to Ukraine. We need to ensure that that doesn't happen again. And that's the reason why we are now working in NATO on how to establish a NATO mission for Ukraine

Stoltenberg said.

According to him, work is also underway on "how to agree a long-term financial pledge to ensure that Ukraine gets the predictability and accountability they need when it comes to military support from NATO Allies to Ukraine."

"And lastly, the stronger our long-term commitment is for Ukraine, the sooner the war can end," the Secretary General stressed.

Stoltenberg: NATO is working on how to move Ukraine closer to membership, a mission to support Ukraine is likely at the summit31.05.24, 17:47 • 24001 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
natoNATO
finlandFinland
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising