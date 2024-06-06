NATO is working on a mission for Ukraine - Stoltenberg

NATO is currently working on how to create a NATO mission for Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a press conference during a visit to Finland on Thursday, UNN writes.

We will discuss at the NATO Summit and in the preparations for the NATO Summit, how to ensure that we stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes. Over the last months, we have seen some gaps, some delays in the provision of military support to Ukraine. We need to ensure that that doesn't happen again. And that's the reason why we are now working in NATO on how to establish a NATO mission for Ukraine Stoltenberg said.

According to him, work is also underway on "how to agree a long-term financial pledge to ensure that Ukraine gets the predictability and accountability they need when it comes to military support from NATO Allies to Ukraine."

"And lastly, the stronger our long-term commitment is for Ukraine, the sooner the war can end," the Secretary General stressed.

