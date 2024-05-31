Stoltenberg: NATO is working on how to move Ukraine closer to membership, a mission to support Ukraine is likely at the summit

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Stoltenberg: NATO is working on how to move Ukraine closer to membership, a mission to support Ukraine is likely at the summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

NATO allies agree on Ukraine's possible membership in the Alliance and are working to bring Ukraine closer to membership through possible steps at the upcoming Washington summit, such as creating a mission or a stronger structure to support Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hopes that a mission or stronger structure will be created at the July NATO summit in Washington to support Ukraine as the country approaches membership in the Alliance. He said this at a press conference on Friday following a meeting of NATO ministers in Prague, writes UNN.

NATO Allies agree that Ukraine will become a member of the Alliance. We are working on how to move Ukraine closer to membership. (...) I hope that at the Summit in Washington we can take further steps and also believe strongly that the fact that we will most likely establish a mission or stronger structure for providing support to Ukraine. That will help to move Ukraine closer to membership

Stoltenberg said.

At the same time, he noted that, "of course, anything we do together with Ukraine will help them to come closer to membership."

"So Allies agree that Ukraine should be a member, but the timing of the invitation depends on when there will be consensus and when the conditions are met," the NATO Secretary General said.

NATO membership will be Ukraine’s ultimate security guarantee - Stoltenberg5/31/24, 4:45 PM • 24617 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
natoNATO
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
ukraineUkraine

