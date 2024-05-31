Stoltenberg: NATO is working on how to move Ukraine closer to membership, a mission to support Ukraine is likely at the summit

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hopes that a mission or stronger structure will be created at the July NATO summit in Washington to support Ukraine as the country approaches membership in the Alliance. He said this at a press conference on Friday following a meeting of NATO ministers in Prague, writes UNN.

NATO Allies agree that Ukraine will become a member of the Alliance. We are working on how to move Ukraine closer to membership. (...) I hope that at the Summit in Washington we can take further steps and also believe strongly that the fact that we will most likely establish a mission or stronger structure for providing support to Ukraine. That will help to move Ukraine closer to membership Stoltenberg said.

At the same time, he noted that, "of course, anything we do together with Ukraine will help them to come closer to membership."

"So Allies agree that Ukraine should be a member, but the timing of the invitation depends on when there will be consensus and when the conditions are met," the NATO Secretary General said.

NATO membership will be Ukraine’s ultimate security guarantee - Stoltenberg