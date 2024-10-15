Electricity consumption is growing amid colder weather, with power outages in 6 regions due to shelling and hostilities
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's energy system remains balanced, but consumption is growing due to lower temperatures. Over the past day, there were power outages in 6 regions due to shelling and hostilities.
Details
"The power system remains balanced. However, constant hostile attacks lead to damage that complicates its operation. We urge you to continue to use electricity sparingly during peak consumption hours, especially during the evening load period from 17:00 to 22:00," the Ministry of Energy said.
According to Ukrenergo, consumption is growing. Today, on October 15, its level, as of 9:30 a.m., was 3% higher than at the same time on the previous day, Monday. The reason for this dynamics is a decrease in air temperature throughout Ukraine.
"During the hours of maximum consumption, the power system remains under capacity. Therefore, it is better to use powerful electrical appliances during the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants - from 10:00 to 16:00," Ukrenergo emphasized.
Consequences of shelling
According to the Ministry of Energy, over the past 24 hours, due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions.
Power failure due to other reasons
Odesa region: a substation, household consumers, and tram and trolleybus control were cut off due to technological disruptions (there were traffic disruptions). The power supply was restored according to the backup scheme.
Sumy region: an overhead line at a substation caught fire, causing a power outage at the substation and household and industrial consumers. The fire was extinguished. The power supply has been restored.
As of the morning, 495 settlements remain partially or completely de-energized due to the fighting and technical violations.
Over the past day, power companies have restored power to 43,783 consumers who were cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions.
Emergencies
Over the past day, dispatchers of energy facilities in the central, southern, southeastern and western regions received reports of mined areas. No threats were found during the inspection, the Energy Ministry said.
Situation at ZNPP
"The water level in the cooling pond is 14.28 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.
Import
For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova are forecasted to total 6400 MWh with a capacity of 1400 MW.