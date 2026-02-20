During an audit at Energoatom, a number of shortcomings were identified, and the legality of salary accruals to the management is being separately checked

The audit of NNEGC "Energoatom" is ongoing. Currently, issues of excessive expenditures related to the company's risky operations are being analyzed. Separately, auditors are checking the legality of salary accruals for the company's management. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Svyrydenko held a meeting with the head of the State Audit Service of Ukraine, Alla Basalaieva, and heard a report on the preliminary findings of the audit of NNEGC "Energoatom".

The audit is ongoing. Currently, issues of excessive expenditures related to the company's risky operations are being analyzed. Deficiencies have already been identified in determining the expected cost of procurements, facts of inflated expenses for the acquisition of inventory, as well as the involvement of intermediaries during the supply of goods. - the Prime Minister reported.

According to her, auditors are separately checking the legality of salary accruals for the company's management.

All established violations will receive a proper legal assessment from law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies, and the perpetrators will be held accountable. - Svyrydenko summarized.

On November 10, NABU and SAPO reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, including JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And SAPO showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

SAPO later revealed details, noting that the main direction of the criminal organization's activity was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties, ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about $100 million passed through the so-called "laundry," NABU reported.

As reported by NABU, during Operation "Midas," NABU and SAPO detectives identified the head of the criminal organization - "Karlson." According to law enforcement, he controlled the work of the so-called "laundry," where money was laundered.