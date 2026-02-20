During an audit at Energoatom, a number of shortcomings were identified, and the legality of salary accruals to the management is being separately checked

$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
02:46 PM • 5136 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
01:29 PM • 11108 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
12:53 PM • 12848 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 15115 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 29175 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 12773 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 19824 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 49901 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 82476 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 51722 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2m/s
50%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 34458 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 36956 views
US and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska on February 19 - NORADFebruary 20, 07:52 AM • 20643 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 31657 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 19225 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?01:32 PM • 10726 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 19381 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 29162 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 56634 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 91929 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Serhiy Lysak
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Geneva
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war01:28 PM • 6086 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 31782 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 37077 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 34577 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 28100 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Lancet (loitering munition)

During an audit at Energoatom, a number of shortcomings were identified, and the legality of salary accruals to the management is being separately checked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Svyrydenko met with the head of the State Audit Service of Ukraine, Alla Basalaieva, and heard a report on the preliminary findings of the audit of NNEGC "Energoatom."

During an audit at Energoatom, a number of shortcomings were identified, and the legality of salary accruals to the management is being separately checked

The audit of NNEGC "Energoatom" is ongoing. Currently, issues of excessive expenditures related to the company's risky operations are being analyzed. Separately, auditors are checking the legality of salary accruals for the company's management. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

Svyrydenko held a meeting with the head of the State Audit Service of Ukraine, Alla Basalaieva, and heard a report on the preliminary findings of the audit of NNEGC "Energoatom".

The audit is ongoing. Currently, issues of excessive expenditures related to the company's risky operations are being analyzed. Deficiencies have already been identified in determining the expected cost of procurements, facts of inflated expenses for the acquisition of inventory, as well as the involvement of intermediaries during the supply of goods.

- the Prime Minister reported.

According to her, auditors are separately checking the legality of salary accruals for the company's management.

All established violations will receive a proper legal assessment from law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies, and the perpetrators will be held accountable.

- Svyrydenko summarized.

Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks28.01.26, 20:25 • 35384 views

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAPO reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, including JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And SAPO showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

SAPO later revealed details, noting that the main direction of the criminal organization's activity was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties, ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about $100 million passed through the so-called "laundry," NABU reported.

As reported by NABU, during Operation "Midas," NABU and SAPO detectives identified the head of the criminal organization - "Karlson." According to law enforcement, he controlled the work of the so-called "laundry," where money was laundered.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Energoatom
Energy
Search
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Kyiv