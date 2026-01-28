Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed a new supervisory board for Energoatom based on the nomination committee's submission. The new supervisory board consists of seven members. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

The government has appointed a new supervisory board for Energoatom based on the nomination committee's submission. This is an important decision for the renewal of NNEGC "Energoatom". The new supervisory board consists of seven members. The independent members of the supervisory board will be Rumina Velshi, Laura Garbencuite-Bakienė, Patrick Fragman, and Brice Buyuon. All of them are reputable international experts with many years of experience in nuclear energy, finance, risk management, and legal regulation. - Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, the state representatives chosen are Vitaliy Kindrativ, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine, Serhiy Sukhomlyn, Head of the State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine, and Maksym Malashkin, State Secretary of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

The competition, as reported by the Prime Minister, took place with the participation of independent representatives from the EU, EBRD, IFC, and the business ombudsman, following a full, open, and competitive procedure, as stipulated for all strategically important state enterprises. The government took all necessary steps to restart management and adhered to partners' recommendations to conduct the competition in a full, rather than abbreviated, format.

During the first meeting with the new members of the supervisory board of NNEGC "Energoatom", Svyrydenko set the task of urgently appointing new company management. For the period required for the appointment, the Government instructed to replace the temporary management of the company.

Also, the new supervisory board must conduct a full analysis of the company's previous activities: contracts, procurements, and electricity sales auctions, taking into account information from law enforcement agencies, media, and people's deputies.

Addition

On November 10, NABU and SAPO reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises in the state sector, particularly JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And SAPO showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

SAPO later revealed details, noting that the main activity of the criminal organization was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties, ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about $100 million passed through the so-called 'laundry'," NABU reported.

As reported by NABU, during Operation "Midas", NABU and SAPO detectives identified the head of the criminal organization - "Carlson". According to law enforcement, he controlled the operation of the so-called "laundry" where money was laundered.