$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
06:25 PM • 204 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
06:10 PM • 842 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
03:19 PM • 8332 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 12517 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 10917 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
02:19 PM • 22517 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 22941 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
January 28, 10:05 AM • 27073 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
January 28, 09:51 AM • 30936 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
January 28, 08:35 AM • 28805 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
92%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Szijjártó admitted that Hungary is an obstacle to Ukraine's EU membershipJanuary 28, 08:51 AM • 6000 views
Kremlin positively assessed the start of direct contacts in Abu Dhabi, announced the continuation of workJanuary 28, 10:26 AM • 4592 views
Sikorski urged Musk to limit Starlink for Russians: he exploded with insultsJanuary 28, 10:45 AM • 16586 views
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 26032 views
Honored Artist of Ukraine Tamara Plashenko has died: the actress's son revealed the cause of his star mother's deathJanuary 28, 12:30 PM • 10421 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 26095 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 58305 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 86628 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 66185 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 84595 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Musician
Bloggers
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Kharkiv
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthday06:25 PM • 74 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 35468 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 34182 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 40956 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 43662 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Film

Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a new seven-member supervisory board for Energoatom, including four international experts. The new board is tasked with urgently appointing the company's management and analyzing its previous activities.

Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed a new supervisory board for Energoatom based on the nomination committee's submission. The new supervisory board consists of seven members. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

The government has appointed a new supervisory board for Energoatom based on the nomination committee's submission. This is an important decision for the renewal of NNEGC "Energoatom". The new supervisory board consists of seven members. The independent members of the supervisory board will be Rumina Velshi, Laura Garbencuite-Bakienė, Patrick Fragman, and Brice Buyuon. All of them are reputable international experts with many years of experience in nuclear energy, finance, risk management, and legal regulation.

- Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, the state representatives chosen are Vitaliy Kindrativ, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine, Serhiy Sukhomlyn, Head of the State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine, and Maksym Malashkin, State Secretary of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

The competition, as reported by the Prime Minister, took place with the participation of independent representatives from the EU, EBRD, IFC, and the business ombudsman, following a full, open, and competitive procedure, as stipulated for all strategically important state enterprises. The government took all necessary steps to restart management and adhered to partners' recommendations to conduct the competition in a full, rather than abbreviated, format.

During the first meeting with the new members of the supervisory board of NNEGC "Energoatom", Svyrydenko set the task of urgently appointing new company management. For the period required for the appointment, the Government instructed to replace the temporary management of the company.

Also, the new supervisory board must conduct a full analysis of the company's previous activities: contracts, procurements, and electricity sales auctions, taking into account information from law enforcement agencies, media, and people's deputies.

Addition

On November 10, NABU and SAPO reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises in the state sector, particularly JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector, where code names are mentioned. And SAPO showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

SAPO later revealed details, noting that the main activity of the criminal organization was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties, ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about $100 million passed through the so-called 'laundry'," NABU reported.

As reported by NABU, during Operation "Midas", NABU and SAPO detectives identified the head of the criminal organization - "Carlson". According to law enforcement, he controlled the operation of the so-called "laundry" where money was laundered.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Russian propaganda
Energoatom
Energy
Search
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Electricity
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Yulia Svyrydenko
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
European Union
Kyiv