Duration of working life in the EU: leaders and outsiders of 2024 18 July 2025

The average working life expectancy in the EU in 2024 is 37.2 years. At the same time, the expected average working life expectancy varied widely among European Union countries, UNN reports with reference to Eurostat.

Details

The highest average working life expectancy (40 years or more) was recorded in 6 EU countries:

Netherlands (43.8 years);

Sweden (43.0 years);

Denmark (42.5 years);

Estonia (41.4 years);

Ireland (40.4 years);

Germany (40.0 years).

The lowest figures were recorded in Romania (32.7 years), Italy (32.8 years), and Croatia, Greece, and Bulgaria (34.8 years each, respectively).

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that EU member states extended protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027. They were provided with access to the labor market, social benefits, and healthcare.