Duration of working life in the EU: leaders and outsiders of 2024 18 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1872 views

The average duration of working life in the EU in 2024 is 37.2 years, with notable differences between countries. The Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark lead with indicators of over 42 years, while Romania, Italy, and Croatia have the lowest indicators.

Duration of working life in the EU: leaders and outsiders of 2024

The average working life expectancy in the EU in 2024 is 37.2 years. At the same time, the expected average working life expectancy varied widely among European Union countries, UNN reports with reference to Eurostat.

Details

The highest average working life expectancy (40 years or more) was recorded in 6 EU countries:

  • Netherlands (43.8 years);
    • Sweden (43.0 years);
      • Denmark (42.5 years);
        • Estonia (41.4 years);
          • Ireland (40.4 years);
            • Germany (40.0 years).

              The lowest figures were recorded in Romania (32.7 years), Italy (32.8 years), and Croatia, Greece, and Bulgaria (34.8 years each, respectively).

              Recall

              Earlier, UNN reported that EU member states extended protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027. They were provided with access to the labor market, social benefits, and healthcare.

              Yevhen Ustimenko

              Yevhen Ustimenko

              EconomyNews of the WorldOur people abroad
              Republic of Ireland
              European Union
              Denmark
              Sweden
              Greece
              Croatia
              Bulgaria
              Italy
              Germany
              Netherlands
              Romania
              Estonia
