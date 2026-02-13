Due to enemy attacks, power outages in 6 regions and heating disruptions in Odesa, there are emergency blackouts

$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 6024 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
08:10 AM • 11363 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
07:58 AM • 13619 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 27739 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 53280 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 37916 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 49643 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 35667 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 27604 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 28444 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.7m/s
90%
733mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Americans consider Biden a better president than Trump - pollFebruary 13, 01:30 AM • 13258 views
Transport in occupied Crimea operates in survival mode, buses are delayed up to 2 hours - CNSFebruary 13, 02:02 AM • 15116 views
Global oil prices fall for the first time in 2026 - BloombergFebruary 13, 02:34 AM • 6886 views
Norway and France unite efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilitiesFebruary 13, 04:21 AM • 14538 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes07:25 AM • 14251 views
Publications
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 6030 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes07:25 AM • 14293 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 49598 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 91070 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 80707 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Kyrylo Budanov
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideo09:44 AM • 2182 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 21584 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 25868 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 51381 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 44086 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
Film

Due to enemy attacks, power outages in 6 regions and heating disruptions in Odesa, there are emergency blackouts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, consumers in 6 regions of Ukraine have been cut off from power. Heating supply disruptions have been recorded in Odesa, and hourly and emergency power outages are in effect in most regions.

Due to enemy attacks, power outages in 6 regions and heating disruptions in Odesa, there are emergency blackouts

As a result of enemy attacks, consumers in 6 regions are without power, there are interruptions in heat supply in Odesa, most regions have schedules, and some have emergency power outages, the Ministry of Energy reported on Friday, writes UNN.

As of this morning, due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, consumers in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions are without power. Also, as a result of the attack, disruptions in heat supply to consumers in the city of Odesa have been recorded.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

As noted, the elimination of the consequences of massive enemy attacks on the country's energy system continues. "Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore the equipment damaged by the enemy," the report says.

In most regions of the country, hourly outages are forcedly in effect, and for enterprises - power limitation schedules. Also, in some regions, emergency power outages have been forcedly applied.

- noted the Ministry of Energy.

Russia inflicted devastating strikes on Odesa's energy infrastructure - DTEK13.02.26, 09:42 • 2054 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Odesa