Due to enemy attacks, power outages in 6 regions and heating disruptions in Odesa, there are emergency blackouts

As a result of enemy attacks, consumers in 6 regions are without power, there are interruptions in heat supply in Odesa, most regions have schedules, and some have emergency power outages, the Ministry of Energy reported on Friday, writes UNN.

As of this morning, due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, consumers in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions are without power. Also, as a result of the attack, disruptions in heat supply to consumers in the city of Odesa have been recorded. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

As noted, the elimination of the consequences of massive enemy attacks on the country's energy system continues. "Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore the equipment damaged by the enemy," the report says.

In most regions of the country, hourly outages are forcedly in effect, and for enterprises - power limitation schedules. Also, in some regions, emergency power outages have been forcedly applied. - noted the Ministry of Energy.

Russia inflicted devastating strikes on Odesa's energy infrastructure - DTEK