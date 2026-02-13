Russia inflicted devastating strikes on Odesa's energy infrastructure - DTEK
Kyiv • UNN
During the night, the enemy once again attacked Odesa's energy infrastructure, causing extremely severe damage. Repairs will take a long time; the primary task is to restore electricity to critical infrastructure facilities.
In the Odesa region, Russia again attacked energy facilities, DTEK energy company reported on Friday, writes UNN.
During the night, the enemy again launched devastating strikes on Odesa's energy infrastructure. The destruction is extremely serious. Repairs will take a long time to restore the equipment to working condition.
The company added: "We are currently working on site: clearing the rubble. We will do everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the attack as soon as possible."
"The primary task is to restore electricity to critical infrastructure facilities," the report says.
