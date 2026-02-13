$43.030.06
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 18384 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 38784 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 28460 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 37044 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 30095 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 25218 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 26190 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 29449 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 75063 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 50918 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
One dead, 6 wounded in Odesa region due to Russian attack, port damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

As a result of the night attack on Odesa region, one person was killed and six were injured, three of them in serious condition. The targets were port, residential, industrial, and energy infrastructure facilities.

One dead, 6 wounded in Odesa region due to Russian attack, port damaged

The Russian attack on Odesa region claimed one life, six were wounded, and fertilizer warehouses in the port were damaged, with consequences in Odesa, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of the enemy's night attack on Odesa region, one person died, and six more were injured.

- Kiper wrote.

According to him, three of the injured are in serious condition, and doctors are providing them with all necessary assistance.

The targets of Russian terrorists were port, residential, industrial, and energy infrastructure facilities in Odesa region. Fertilizer warehouses in the port were damaged.

- Kiper reported.

According to his data, fires broke out - 4 passenger cars and freight wagons caught fire.

In Odesa, a hit and falling debris from a UAV were recorded on the territory of a car dealership and a sanatorium. Two Shaheds hit apartments in two residential buildings, without further ignition.

- the head of the OVA indicated.

As Kiper noted, the fires that arose as a result of the attacks were promptly extinguished by rescuers.

The State Emergency Service in Odesa region showed the consequences of the Russian attack.

Attack on Odesa region: four wounded, significant disruptions to electricity, heating, and water supply

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
