One dead, 6 wounded in Odesa region due to Russian attack, port damaged

The Russian attack on Odesa region claimed one life, six were wounded, and fertilizer warehouses in the port were damaged, with consequences in Odesa, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of the enemy's night attack on Odesa region, one person died, and six more were injured. - Kiper wrote.

According to him, three of the injured are in serious condition, and doctors are providing them with all necessary assistance.

The targets of Russian terrorists were port, residential, industrial, and energy infrastructure facilities in Odesa region. Fertilizer warehouses in the port were damaged. - Kiper reported.

According to his data, fires broke out - 4 passenger cars and freight wagons caught fire.

In Odesa, a hit and falling debris from a UAV were recorded on the territory of a car dealership and a sanatorium. Two Shaheds hit apartments in two residential buildings, without further ignition. - the head of the OVA indicated.

As Kiper noted, the fires that arose as a result of the attacks were promptly extinguished by rescuers.

The State Emergency Service in Odesa region showed the consequences of the Russian attack.

