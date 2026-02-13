Attack on Odesa region: four wounded, significant disruptions to electricity, heating, and water supply

In the Odesa district, significant disruptions to electricity, heating, and water supply are being recorded as a result of the attack. This was reported by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, specialists are currently inspecting the damage and assessing the condition of the networks.

Restoration work has already begun - Kiper noted.

Prior to this, he stated that the enemy continues to massively attack the Odesa region with attack drones. Residential, industrial, energy, and port infrastructure in the Odesa district have been damaged. Preliminarily, four people were injured, one was hospitalized in serious condition.

Recall

On the evening of February 12, the enemy attacked Odesa with attack drones. As a result of the attack, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged.

