Attack on Odesa region: four wounded, significant disruptions to electricity, heating, and water supply

Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 12622 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 21810 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 19423 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 24480 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 23259 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 22518 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 23944 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 28862 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 74595 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 50100 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Popular news
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 19238 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 15118 views
The Rada is preparing election scenarios during the war and is already promising the first documentFebruary 12, 02:42 PM • 12513 views
In Bukovyna, a man involved in the abduction of a 13-year-old girl was detainedPhotoFebruary 12, 04:48 PM • 9288 views
Almost half a million Ukrainian refugees have left Germany06:46 PM • 5220 views
Publications
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 36888 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 78924 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 69976 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 73281 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 80141 views
The Diplomat

Attack on Odesa region: four wounded, significant disruptions to electricity, heating, and water supply

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Significant disruptions to electricity, heating, and water supply are being recorded in the Odesa district after the attack. Residential, industrial, energy, and port infrastructures have been damaged, and four people have been injured.

Attack on Odesa region: four wounded, significant disruptions to electricity, heating, and water supply

In the Odesa district, significant disruptions to electricity, heating, and water supply are being recorded as a result of the attack. This was reported by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, specialists are currently inspecting the damage and assessing the condition of the networks.

Restoration work has already begun

- Kiper noted.

Prior to this, he stated that the enemy continues to massively attack the Odesa region with attack drones. Residential, industrial, energy, and port infrastructure in the Odesa district have been damaged. Preliminarily, four people were injured, one was hospitalized in serious condition.

Recall

On the evening of February 12, the enemy attacked Odesa with attack drones. As a result of the attack, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged.

Night attack on Odesa: one injured, infrastructure facility and business center damaged12.02.26, 01:33 • 25400 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
War in Ukraine
Oleh Kiper