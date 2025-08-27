Dozens of settlements in Chernihiv region left without electricity due to drone attack

Russia attacked Novhorod-Sivershchyna in Chernihiv Oblast with attack drones, leaving dozens of settlements without electricity. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, writes UNN.

Details

Due to the enemy UAV attack, 51 settlements in the community are without electricity. - Chaus said.

According to him, specialists are currently eliminating the consequences of the enemy strike and trying to restore power. Meanwhile, critically important institutions and enterprises are powered by alternative sources. This includes the hospital, the ASC (Administrative Service Center), and utility companies.

Chaus also said that seven 7 invincibility points were deployed in the community after the enemy drone attack.

Recall

On the night of August 27, Russia attacked energy and gas transportation infrastructure facilities in six regions of Ukraine. According to the Ministry of Energy, the enemy attacked facilities in Sumy, Poltava, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Against the backdrop of constant destructive attacks in Chernihiv Oblast, a differentiated air raid alert system will begin operating in test mode from August 27.

A similar system was previously introduced in Kyiv Oblast, Sumy Oblast, and Kharkiv with the aim of reducing the duration of alerts and avoiding unnecessary stops.