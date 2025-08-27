Dozens of settlements in Chernihiv region left without electricity due to drone attack

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
07:59 AM • 5644 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
07:35 AM • 12252 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 16706 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 88342 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 60449 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 130438 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 147108 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 148718 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 58479 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 153880 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.2m/s
42%
751mm
Popular news
Witkoff to meet with Ukrainian representatives in New York this week - ReutersAugust 26, 11:58 PM • 16556 views
AFU thwarted the Russian summer offensive: how much Ukrainian territory is occupiedAugust 27, 02:20 AM • 16777 views
Portrait stolen by Nazis over 80 years ago found on realtor's website in ArgentinaAugust 27, 03:18 AM • 14622 views
Finnish President calls for striking Russian war machine05:54 AM • 10757 views
Lebanon to present plan for Hezbollah disarmament this week - Reuters06:24 AM • 7566 views
Publications
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips07:35 AM • 12249 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 52613 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 50459 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 130436 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 148717 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Alexander Stubb
Vitaliy Koval
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement09:12 AM • 126 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband08:14 AM • 3458 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 15767 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the yearAugust 26, 01:17 PM • 66271 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 117280 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Ammunition
United States dollar
Euro

Dozens of settlements in Chernihiv region left without electricity due to drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

In the Chernihiv region, dozens of settlements were left without electricity due to a Russian drone attack. Specialists are working on restoring power, and critical facilities are powered by alternative sources.

Dozens of settlements in Chernihiv region left without electricity due to drone attack

Russia attacked Novhorod-Sivershchyna in Chernihiv Oblast with attack drones, leaving dozens of settlements without electricity. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, writes UNN.

Details

Due to the enemy UAV attack, 51 settlements in the community are without electricity.

- Chaus said.

According to him, specialists are currently eliminating the consequences of the enemy strike and trying to restore power. Meanwhile, critically important institutions and enterprises are powered by alternative sources. This includes the hospital, the ASC (Administrative Service Center), and utility companies.

Chaus also said that seven 7 invincibility points were deployed in the community after the enemy drone attack.

Recall

On the night of August 27, Russia attacked energy and gas transportation infrastructure facilities in six regions of Ukraine. According to the Ministry of Energy, the enemy attacked facilities in Sumy, Poltava, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Against the backdrop of constant destructive attacks in Chernihiv Oblast, a differentiated air raid alert system will begin operating in test mode from August 27.

A similar system was previously introduced in Kyiv Oblast, Sumy Oblast, and Kharkiv with the aim of reducing the duration of alerts and avoiding unnecessary stops.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Zaporizhzhia
Kharkiv